Don’t Miss This One-Night-Only “Cheeseburger Dump” Pop-Up, Nov. 28

If the cold, dark days of November aren’t the time for diving into comfort food, guilt-free, then I don’t know when is! And, if you want to maximize your comfort food hit, what better way than with a cheeseburger-dumpling hybrid?

On Thursday, November 28th,Dicky’s Dumps and Between 2 Buns will be launching their new cheeseburger-dumpling collaboration at a one-night-only pop-up at BTB headquarters in Chinatown (105 East Pender Street). The event features Dicky’s signature handmade dumplings packed with BTB’s custom meat grind, secret seasoning, and burger sauce. The night kicks off at 5pm and also includes Steel & Oak Brewing Co. brews on-tap, alongside other restaurant menu favourites like Dirty Fries (B2B sauce, bacon, pickled jalapeños).

Between 2 Buns is open every Tuesday through Thursday, from 4-9pm; Friday and Saturdays, from 4-10pm. For more information, check out their website.