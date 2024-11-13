Breeze Bar Softly Opens in Gastown, Blending ‘Trashy & Classy’ Late-Night Dining

Now open at 213 Carrall Street, Breeze Bar joins Vancouver’s late-night scene with its “Trashy & Classy” concept, designed to make good times accessible for everyone.

Breeze Bar emerged from the shared vision of Ryan Tanner (a 26-year industry veteran, including a recent front-of-house stint at PiDGiN) and Josh Ochotorena (most recently cooking at Pourhouse; previously at Is That French and Calgary’s NUPO), who wanted to address a gap in Vancouver’s dining landscape by offering more affordable options and consistent late-night hours. Inspired in part by the closure of The Sardine Can and the scarcity of local spots serving food past 10 pm, they set out to create a space catering to those who finish work late and still want a proper meal and a good drink. “Our posted hours will apply,” says Tanner, emphasising: “We’re sticking to clear, consistent hours.”

The concept found a home at The Twisted Fork, which is open for daytime service only. Owner Mike Leslie welcomed the idea of another concept using the space in the evenings, eventually striking a deal with Tanner and Ochotorena. “The Fork has a solid brunch reputation spanning over a decade,” Tanner says. “We’d been discussing this with Mike for months and saw a way to put our stamp on the place while complementing its existing vibe. With real estate costs so high, it’s tough for small concepts to start up solo — it’s why so many talented people are running pop-ups.”

Breeze Bar offers 40 seats (including 10 at the bar), positioning itself as a pre-dinner drink spot as well as a final stop of the night. With service running from 6pm to midnight, the venue meets the need for late-night dining beyond fast food.

Hot dogs share the spotlight with Ossetra caviar served on mother-of-pearl, on a menu including 20 food options under $20, alongside as many wines priced under $88, seamlessly blending comfort and luxury. Other dishes include Gambas with house XO butter and Potato Pave with truffle salsa. For Tanner, the response to Breeze Bar’s caviar program has been standout, so far: “Seeing someone enjoy caviar with chips really encapsulates our high-low concept.”

Tanner also praises the sausage rolls paired with dijonnaise for their perfect balance of pastry and stuffing. “With the colder weather coming, they’ve been comforting without being too heavy,” he says. For Ochotorena, the hot dog program (with accompanying sauces) are the main attraction, inviting guests to experiment and find their favourite combinations. His personal pick? The Ensemble of Mushrooms with black garlic marinade, paired with 24-month Manchego and rosemary honey for a complete flavour experience. Judging by the photos Tanner sent to us over the long weekend, the potato pavé with truffle (pictured above) seems pretty darn good too.

The beverage program highlights wines from small, sustainable producers, including natural and magnum by-the-glass pours. Non-wine options offer variety (and a touch of opulence) including pre-batched nitro bottle cocktails and beers on-tap.

Having just sailed through their soft opening phase, Breeze Bar is now ready for their first fully operational week beginning today (Wednesday, November 13th). Regular hours will be Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm until midnight.