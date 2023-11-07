Announcing Tacofino and Growing Chefs! Collaboration, ‘Taco Tuesday on Giving Tuesday’

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | On November 28th, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.,Tacofino and Growing Chefs’ present Taco Tuesday to celebrate Giving Tuesday and Vancouver turning on their lights #GreenForGrowingChefs! An evening of tacos, cocktails, and mocktails at Tacofino’s Gastown location, while BC Place, Vancouver Convention Centre, Science World, City Hall, and Burrard Street Bridge shine green for Growing Chefs.

“We’re so excited to be back for another Taco Tuesday with our friends at Tacofino,” says Growing Chefs Co-Executive Director, Madi Bourette-Knowles. “This event is really a celebration of food and showcases the power of connecting kids with chefs in their community. Our student chefs couldn’t be more excited to join Chef Jamie Cholack to serve you the tastiest tacos this Giving Tuesday.”

With a menu featuring Pork Jowl and Vegan Avocado Tempura tacos and music by our friends at Table Tutors, this event kicks off the launch of Growing Chefs’ annual winter fundraiser, Turnip the Heat, which aims to raise $25,000 for edible education programming and initiatives supporting B.C. kids and their families.

“Having volunteered for Growing Chefs in the past I was able to see the direct impact their programs have had on children, and the community,” says Gino Di Domenico, Managing Partner of Tacofino. “What the team at Growing Chefs are doing is not only inspiring, but something we at Tacofino are all very proud to support.”

Tickets are on sale now for $20 for general admission here.

Taco Tuesday on Giving Tuesday

Tuesday, November 28th, 5:30-8:30 pm

Tacofino Gastown (15 West Cordova Street)

Donation of $20 for General Admission / $5 for kids admission.