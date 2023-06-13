Railtown Tailgate Series Returns for a Summer of Delicious BBQ Celebrations

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | After a three-year absence, Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering are ready to fire up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the return of their legendary Tailgate BBQ Series. This year, three Tailgate celebrations will be held on June 25, July 23rd, and August 20th each featuring two seatings of tender, delicious BBQ at 3:00 pm and 5:00pm.

The highly anticipated series will kick off in June outside the flagship Railtown Cafe location at 397 Railway Street and will head up Main Street to the awesome Boxcar Patio behind the Cobalt Hotel for summer feasts in July and August.

“We’re honestly thrilled about the return of our Tailgate series,” said Chef Dan Olson. “They were always a highlight of our summer, and we can’t wait to share our passion for great barbeque again with friends old and new. We’re looking forward to firing up the applewood in our BBQ to slow cook some of our favourites until they’re mouth-wateringly tender and ready to enjoy.”

Tickets are now on sale at Eventbrite for all events and each ticket is good for a generous plate of mouth-watering slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, melt-in-your-mouth jalapeño cornbread, and a choice of two Southern-style sides. The Tailgate Plate is available for $35 as is a Vegetarian Plate with Vegan Bratwursts. Burger lovers can opt for a Railtown Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger with Choice of Sides for $25. All tickets include a beverage (up to $7 value).

Visit railtowncatering.ca or @RailtownCaters to learn about their exceptional catering services. To learn more about the happenings at the cafes, visit railtowncafe.ca or @RailtownCafe on Instagram.

The Tailgate Barbecue menu:

35-hour Texas-style Beef Brisket

Applewood-smoked Pork Shoulder

Beer-brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken

Bratwurst Sausage

Corn on the Cob

Jalapeño Corn Bread

Side dishes:

Carolina Coleslaw

Creamy Potato Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

Farmers’ Market Field Greens

Refreshing summer drink specials include the Lynchburg Lemonade ($7 single, $9 double) and Railtown Ruby Sangria ($7). Non-alcoholic beverages like flavoured iced-teas, lemonades, and other soft drinks will also be available.