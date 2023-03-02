Scout List, Vol. 596

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver right now. Note that you can now get the Scout List straight to your inbox by signing up for your subscription here.

BEER | There’s a nifty sounding beer event happening at Shaketown Brewing this Saturday, that appeals to our historical and food science curiosities, as well as our thirst for good beer… From 5pm until late, the North Van brewery is throwing a Beer Poking party – to the best of their (and our) knowledge, a milestone event for the Greater Vancouver area. For the uninitiated (we’re lumping ourselves in there too), ‘beer poking’ is a centuries-old European winter tradition, whereby a hot metal rod is dipped into dark, malty beers, causing caramelization (yum!) and a more full-bodied, sweeter, smoother and frothier beer (double yum!) as a result. Besides the poking setup, expect the usual makings of a proper Shaketown party (live music sets and Japanese-Hawaiian chow from Kyu Grill). Find out more.

Sat, March 4 | 5pm-Late | Shaketown Brewing 288 East Esplanade Ave. MAP

INDULGE | This Saturday the 4th, Chef Billy Nguyen will be staging their second kitchen coup at Juice Bar with the return of the “Billy Boi” pop up. Episode one of the pop up (back in December) was a delicious success – we went, we saw, we ate everything – and this weekend looks to be chambered in the same calibre. We’ve got some details on what to expect on the menu, including shio koji pork schnitzel with sauce gribiche and pickles (!), spam fried rice, and mini yakitori corndogs. Of course, the JB hospitality all-stars will also be on the floor pouring delicious wines for intrepid palates. Should be a riot. Find details here.

Sat, March 4 | Juice Bar 54 Alexander St. MAP

ART | There’s a cool show opening at THIS Gallery on Main Street: “In the solo exhibition This Place by Vancouver artist Emiko M. Venlet, the focal point is the dinner table as the social fabric we use to make connections.” The show is about lived moments, memory, taste, and Ichigo Ichie (一期一会) – a “Japanese concept that translates to “one time, one meeting”. It is used to emphasize the importance of every moment and living in the present and to recognize that each encounter is unique and fleeting.” (Have a peek.) The opening reception takes place Saturday, March 4th, from noon to 4 pm. Find out more.

THIS Gallery 475 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2T7 MAP

SOFTLY | Mercato di Luigi (sibling to Railtown’s much-loved Italian restaurant, Ask For Luigi) is now open. With a focus on storytelling through food, Mercato di Luigi aims to create a welcoming old-school-inspired Italian deli and nostalgic neighbourhood grocery store, complete with fresh pasta (weekdays between 12-2pm), good coffee, sweets, and friendly gossip. They are still just finding their feet, so go easy… but definitely go. Hours are 8am-6pm weekdays, 9am-5pm on the weekends. For a sense of what to expect, take a look here.

Mercato di Luigi 580 E 12th Ave. MAP

LOUDLY | The Painted Ship opens doors in Kitsilano this week. The new West Side bar, restaurant and music venue offers a dinner menu, late night drinks, live music and good times. To make sure you don’t miss their first Saturday night, they have arranged to have “hard rockin’ DJ’s to ‘tear up of the wheels of steel”. If this is the first you’re hearing of The Painted Ship, get some background about it here, and here.

The Painted Ship 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6K 2G7 MAP

COCKTAILS | Vancouver Cocktail Week is on! The celebration of spirits starts on Sunday, March 5th and features a myriad of fun booze-forward events at various locations around town, through to the following Saturday, March 11th. Some events have already sold out, but many more have spaces still available. Our picks include: The Campari Boulevardier Party x International Women’s Day shindig at The Chickadee Room (March 7th); Private Dinner & Cocktail Pairing at Vij’s and Late Night Snack drag show at The Diamond (both on March 8th); Dinner at L’Abattoir with Esquimalt Vermouth & Apéritifs and 5-Course Dinner and Bira Rum Tasting at Calabash Bistro (both March 9th); the Sangria Siesta at ¿CóMO? Taperia (March 10th); Golden Era Cocktail Revival Gala at The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (March 11th); and Tour and Cocktails with Odd Society Master Distiller (March 12th). Find out more.

March 5-11 | Various times and locations | Including The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver | 900 West Georgia St. MAP

CURRY CUP | Hustle over to Heritage Hall on Main Street Monday night, for the 9th annual Curry Cup. This year, eight Vancouver chefs will compete for the esteemed cup. Not only does your $69 ticket to the event include a taste of everything they make, but it also comes with cold beer from R&B Brewing and Main St. Brewing, and wine from Summerhill Pyramid Winery! You can’t go wrong…unless you wait too long to secure your ticket (so don’t do that). Find out more.

Mon, March 6 | 6:30pm | Heritage Hall 3102 Main St. MAP

MAKE | Still Moon Arts Society is hosting a lichen dyeing workshop that sounds fascinating. Participants in the two-day workshop will first learn about the various characteristics of these organisms (neither fungi nor algae, but similar to both) and then use them to naturally dye wool. The workshop, led by guest artist, Tasha Lavdovsky, will cost $95 (both days and all materials ). UPDATE: THIS WORKSHOP IS NOW SOLD OUT Find out more.

Mon, March 6 & Tues, March 7 | 6 -8:30 pm | Slocan Park Fieldhouse Slocan Park 2750 E 29th Ave MAP

FRESH AIR | Although March is starting off a little cold and soggy, thSpring is on the verge of popping, and a quick walk in the forest will confirm this. We’d suggest hitting Jericho Park for a breath of fresh air and a glimpse of spring. With bits of forest, beach, and marsh – you get a nice cross section of nature. You might even spot a bunny!

Jericho Beach Jericho Beach MAP

NOURISH | Stinging nettles, chives, fiddleheads and halibut are in season. Feast while you can! A weekend trip to the Winter Farmers Market will sort you out. Also look for kale, leeks, and potatoes, as well as goodies like fresh bread, eggs, pickles, and local honey. Thanks, farmers!

Saturdays | 10am - 2pm | Riley Park Farmers Market Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Sundays | 10am-2pm | Hastings Park Farmers Market Hastings Park (PNE) MAP

SKATE | In celebration of International Women’s Day, The Vancouver Skateboard Coalition is inviting women, youth, BIPOC, Queer, and non-binary peeps of ​all ages and abilities to gather at Britannia Centre to “celebrate joy” for the 4th annual super fun and supportive We’re Here skateboard sesh. The event runs from late afternoon through the evening of Sunday, March 5th. It’s also free, and all are welcome to skate and celebrate. Sign up for a free 90 minute session here.

Sun, March 5 | 4:30-6 pm, 6-7:30pm, 7:30-9pm | Britannia Community Centre (Gym D) 1661 Napier St, Vancouver MAP

SUPPORT | For a tasty twist on the idea of International Women’s Day 2023 (Wednesday, March 8th), we’ve rounded up the names of some women-owned Vancouver restaurants below. Share this list with your pals, then head out and show some support. So many options! Did we miss someone? Comment below to add them to our list.

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

The Burrow 2781 Commercial Dr. MAP

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie 163 Keefer St. MAP

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

Cadeaux Bakery 172 Powell St. MAP

Douce Diner 1490 Pemberton Ave. MAP

Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Friendlies Bar 208 E 12th Ave. MAP

The Garden Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP

Harvest Community Foods 243 Union St. MAP

Kranky Cafe 228 E 4th Ave. MAP

Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP

The Pie Shoppe 1875 Powell St. MAP

COMMUNITY. NOT CLICKBAIT.