Starting in February, Mount Pleasant’s Novella Turns into “Vignette” by Night

Good news for Mount Pleasant: Ashley Kurtz – Chef de Cuisine at Bar Susu who also recently took his talents a few blocks south to Susu’s sister restaurant, Novella – is only a few weeks away from welcoming guests to “Vignette“…

A coffee bar and breakfast joint by day, Novella was always intended to transform into a wine bar with a dinner program by night – it just took a minute for the pieces to come together. That the next chapter in the Boxset Collective suite (Published/Susu/Novella) will finally launch next month (February 2023) is exciting news.

From Boxset’s announcement earlier today:

“By sunset, Mount Pleasant’s Novella turns into Vignette – part restaurant, part wine lounge – taking inspiration from its literary definition which refers to an impression or glimpse into something special and we hope guests will do just that. Vignette will be a place where guests can create their own brief, yet memorable, moments of enjoyment by ordering a la carte, snacking on a heady array of dishes, or indulging in chef de cuisine Ashley Kurtz’s multi-course tasting menu with beverage pairings. Expect to see French-influenced, locally sourced creations and global flavours.”

Vignette’s tasting menu ($95 per person) will be a multi-course affair kicking off with snacks, and leading into main event dishes, including: Broken Sour Cream, celery root and scallops; Black Sesame, beets, beef; Sole Veronique with herbed tapioca, fennel choucroute; Picanha with boulangère potato and French onion jus (and the list goes on).

Although a decadent à la carte menu will also be available (think Foie Gras Baklava with pistachio and cherries; Tajarin Cacio e Pepe with crispy yeast and Mimolette cheese), from what we’ve seen, it looks like Kurtz is also taking care to make sure things don’t get too highbrow. Case in point: Ketchup chips with Boursin cheese, and Döner kebab with labneh, hummus and marinated onions, have been mentioned). Whether dining prix fixe or à la carte, guests will be able to choose beverages from a curated list of small-batch wines, cider, beer, vermouths and cocktails.

At launch, Vignette will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 5-11pm. Reservations for the tasting menu are now available via Tock, while the rest of the room will be saved for walk-ins. Check Vignette’s website for more details www.restaurantvignette.com