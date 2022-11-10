Back to: Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show Opens Tonight
List Map

Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show Opens Tonight

Beginning today until late December, two different neighbourhood boutiques - Mount Pleasant's Itsumo and Sort in Kitsilano - will be simultaneously featuring the artwork of the local multidisciplinary artist.
Article
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show Opens Tonight

Portrait

Beginning today until late December, two different neighbourhood boutiques – Mount Pleasant’s Itsumo and Sort in Kitsilano – will both be featuring the artwork of multidisciplinary artist Janice Wong, for her first ever ceramics show, called Ebb & Flow.

Primarily a two-dimensional artist working in painting, printmaking, drawing and photography, Wong ventured into ceramics as a therapeutic practice, using the concentration and intensity of the physical process to let her worries “ebb”. Two years in the making, Ebb & Flow is an exploration of clay and form, with inspirations spanning time and opposite coasts – from an urban beach in Reykjavík, Iceland where Wong’s interest in clay forms was first sparked, to her current West Coast (Vancouver) based ceramics studio practice – represented by showing her pieces at locations in East Van and on the West side of the city at the same time, with “the vision of an imaginary river flowing” between them.

From the artist statement:

Ebb & Flow is ultimately Wong’s exploration and distillation of forms — the potential of a vessel, the optimism of a bowl. The Horizon and Cloud bowls are reminders of a lacquer bowl Wong grew up with, while the Pebble and Pod forms are small vases reminiscent of sea-worn stones — standalone objects that can also be used for single blooms. Each form presented in this collection offers multiple functions, with the potential to cradle, hold, or shelter precious/necessary objects… “Or air. Even that is enough.”

Ebb & Flow will be the inaugural exhibition inside of Itsumo’s newly transformed next-door Concept Space (formerly East Van Shoe Repair). The show kicks off with an opening night celebration tonight (Thursday, November 10th) in Mount Pleasant from 7-9pm, where you can meet the artist and purchase a piece for yourself. Regular hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6pm, and Sunday from 12-5pm, until December 24th. Sort in Kits will be hosting their own opening on Saturday, November 12th from 11am-2pm, and can be seen afterwards Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-5pm, until December 22nd.

Be sure to swing by either exhibit (or both) the next time you find yourself in the neighbourhood, and seeking a moment of quiet contemplation.

Itsumo Concept Space
Mt. Pleasant
269 East 6th Ave.
MAP
Sort
Kitsilano
2550 Stephens St.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Take a Peek Behind Novella Coffee Bar’s Papered-Up Windows, Ahead of Opening Day

Picking Grapes with Brittany Hoorne

Meet Lily Duong of New Mt. Pleasant Bar, ‘Friendlies’

“Same Misfits, Different Address”: The Team Behind Wild Thing Snack Bar Picks Up A Second Location

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

HEADS UP // Get to Know Vancouver’s “Boulevard Gardens” With an Earth Day Weekend Walking Tour

Popular

Take a Peek Behind Novella Coffee Bar’s Papered-Up Windows, Ahead of Opening Day

A Look Inside La Taqueria’s Newest Location, Finally Open in Burnaby

Ask for Luigi Celebrates Nine Years with Special Anniversary Menu

Where to Fill Up with Victoria’s Best Food & Drink This Fall

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Food and Clay are Coming Together at Two Special Dinners, Nov. 22nd and 24th

There is not one, but two dinner events coming up at the end of the month - the first at The Arbor, followed by another at Ubuntu Canteen - where after cleaning your plate of its deliciousness, you get to take it home with you...

2 Places
Heads Up / Burnaby

A Look Inside La Taqueria’s Newest Location, Finally Open in Burnaby

La Taqueria's sixth brick-and-mortar location, inside The Amazing Brentwood Mall (1210-4567 Lougheed Highway), kicks off its soft opening today, with their official opening slated for a week from now (Monday, November 14th).
Heads Up / Victoria

Where to Fill Up with Victoria’s Best Food & Drink This Fall

Planning a trip to Victoria this fall? We've compiled a short list of essential eating and drinking around the city to sate your appetite during the cooler months ahead...

19 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Grab Tickets for a ‘This Sandwich, That Beer’ Meatball Throwdown, Nov. 12th

There's an especially tasty Movember event happening at The American (926 Main St.) next Saturday. No facial hair is required to participate, but a mighty hunger and thirst is...