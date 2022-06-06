Grab Tickets for the ‘Before Sunset’ Outdoors Dinner Now

The Fresh Roots ‘Before Sunset’ schoolyard dinner spreads across the fields of David Thompson Secondary schoolyard Thursday, July 7th.
Besides a bunch of fresh, expertly prepared food and drinks, Before Sunset guests will also be invited to enjoy live music, take tours of the on-site farm gardens, and participate in some fun activities. We think that the real thrill, though, is the idea of piling into the David Thompson Secondary schoolyard after all of the students have cleared out for the summer, to spend a few hours connecting with friends and other members of the food-loving community. Scout got a sneak peek of the evening’s dinner spread, and we’re already sold. Check it out for yourself below:
Fresh Roots Before Sunset Menu
33 Acres of Sunshine French Blanchè, and Ocean West Coast Pale Ale
Wards Hard Apple Cider
Edna’s Paloma, and Mojito Cocktails (non-alc)
~
Spot Prawn Carpaccio
Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche on cedar planks
By chefs Rob Clark and Julian Bond | Organic Ocean Seafood
~
Beet Ceviche
marinated Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Farm beets, and carrot aguachile
Sirius Veg Burger
Oyster and King Farm mushrooms, mini bun
Rainbow Trout Ceviche
chlorophyll aguachile, KPU farm herbs
Farmcrest Chicken Slider
crisp chicken, pickled KPU farm radish
By chef Brockton Lane | Sirius Eats Food Truck
~
Fresh Roots Grazing Table
squid ink soil, and burnt onion charcoal hummus
textures of Fresh Roots Farm veg, and lacto-fermeted veg
pickled, roasted and raw KPU Farm veg
Oyster and King Farms mushroom conserva
bannock flatbread
wine-macerated figs and fruit
crackers, olives, vegan charcuterie, cheese and spreads
Rainbow Trout Roulade
smoked salmon mousse, Haida Gwaii kelp dust, nori, rhubarb wild-berry jelly, bannock crackers
By chef TJ Conwi | Ono Vancouver
~
Earnest Ice Cream Sandwich
Kafka’s Coffee Roasting Horchata Cold Brew
Early Bird tickets, available until June 20th, are $100 per person. For those who have been saving up to splurge, there’s also a $200 VIP option that comes with special perks and a ‘goodie bag’. Regular ticket sales ($125 per person, $25 for kids) are technically open right up until July 6th, but we seriously doubt they’ll last that long… so don’t risk disappointment by putting off securing your spots! Head over here now. Bonus: all funds from the event go towards continuing Fresh Roots’ awesome hands-on farming programs for youth (find out more).
