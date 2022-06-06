Grab Tickets for the ‘Before Sunset’ Outdoors Dinner Now

The Fresh Roots ‘Before Sunset’ schoolyard dinner spreads across the fields of David Thompson Secondary schoolyard Thursday, July 7th.

Besides a bunch of fresh, expertly prepared food and drinks, Before Sunset guests will also be invited to enjoy live music, take tours of the on-site farm gardens, and participate in some fun activities. We think that the real thrill, though, is the idea of piling into the David Thompson Secondary schoolyard after all of the students have cleared out for the summer, to spend a few hours connecting with friends and other members of the food-loving community. Scout got a sneak peek of the evening’s dinner spread, and we’re already sold. Check it out for yourself below:

Fresh Roots Before Sunset Menu 33 Acres of Sunshine French Blanchè, and Ocean West Coast Pale Ale

Wards Hard Apple Cider

Edna’s Paloma, and Mojito Cocktails (non-alc)

~ Spot Prawn Carpaccio

Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche on cedar planks By chefs Rob Clark and Julian Bond | Organic Ocean Seafood

~ Beet Ceviche

marinated Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Farm beets, and carrot aguachile Sirius Veg Burger

Oyster and King Farm mushrooms, mini bun Rainbow Trout Ceviche

chlorophyll aguachile, KPU farm herbs Farmcrest Chicken Slider

crisp chicken, pickled KPU farm radish By chef Brockton Lane | Sirius Eats Food Truck

~ Fresh Roots Grazing Table

squid ink soil, and burnt onion charcoal hummus

textures of Fresh Roots Farm veg, and lacto-fermeted veg

pickled, roasted and raw KPU Farm veg

Oyster and King Farms mushroom conserva

bannock flatbread

wine-macerated figs and fruit

crackers, olives, vegan charcuterie, cheese and spreads

Rainbow Trout Roulade

smoked salmon mousse, Haida Gwaii kelp dust, nori, rhubarb wild-berry jelly, bannock crackers By chef TJ Conwi | Ono Vancouver

~ Earnest Ice Cream Sandwich

Kafka’s Coffee Roasting Horchata Cold Brew

Early Bird tickets, available until June 20th, are $100 per person. For those who have been saving up to splurge, there’s also a $200 VIP option that comes with special perks and a ‘goodie bag’. Regular ticket sales ($125 per person, $25 for kids) are technically open right up until July 6th, but we seriously doubt they’ll last that long… so don’t risk disappointment by putting off securing your spots! Head over here now. Bonus: all funds from the event go towards continuing Fresh Roots’ awesome hands-on farming programs for youth (find out more).