Why Ocean Wise Recommends Getting Your Fill of BC Spot Prawns During the Month of May

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of April…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Shrimp, Spot Prawns (Pandalus platyceros, trap caught, Wild, BC.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

The Canadian shrimp trap fishery is managed by the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans and Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which mandates limited entry, seasonal closures, in-season area closures, gear limits, etc, and is deemed to be highly effective. Spot prawns are harvested at a sustainable rate, with the fishery only open for a few short months per year. Traps are placed on rocky, hard substrate so there is minimal damage to the seafloor. Traps are highly selective so there is minimal to no bycatch using this method.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.