Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the ‘Bitter Together’ Radicchio Tasting Event, happening on October 20th (5-8pm) at Main Street’s farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

Scheduled as part of the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, ‘Bitter Together’ is a collaboration between FarmFolk CityFolk, UBC Farm and Chef Andrea Carlson. Participants will get to try five varieties of organically grown radicchio, freshly picked at their peak from the FFCF Research & Education Seed and UBC farms, in both their raw and prepared states. The opportunity to judge and rank your favourites will also enter you for some TBA themed prizes.

The tastings are scheduled in 30-min slots of 12-18 people, allowing for ample time to visit each of the five different stations, while maintaining safe social distancing from your fellow eaters. Besides being treated to samples in the restaurant, each person will also receive a radicchio-packed meal to-go. Tickets are only $15 each, and are available individually or as groups of up to six.

Curious palates, diehard food lovers and local food systems supporters alike all have good reasons to get ‘Bitter Together’, especially since all of the radicchio on the menu was grown as part of the Canadian Organic Vegetable Improvement (CANOVI) initiative, a collaborative project between farmers and researchers to improve local seed supply and growing, without the use of labs.

Tickets and more details can be found here.