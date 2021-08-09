You Need to Try the Decadent Doughnuts at Squamish’s New Fox & Oak

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Fox & Oak opened in April of this year and from what I understand has pretty much enjoyed line-ups ever since. We recently popped in for our first taste on our way up to one of our usual camps. They were already sold out of the apple fritters that we had heard so much about but we did make away with a good selection and were not disappointed: Mango Passionfruit ($3.50), Old Fashioned x 2 ($3.75), gluten-friendly Pineapple Coconut ($2.50), Mint Chocolate Glazed ($3.75), and Rocky Road ($4). It’s always wise to know where you can score quality baked goods when you’re on the road. Fox & Oak, well noted!