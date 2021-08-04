Check Out the Latest News and Promotions From the BC Hospitality Foundation

The Goods from the BC Hospitality Foundation

Vancouver, BC | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is pleased to announce that tickets for its first-ever online 50/50 raffle will go on sale Monday, July 12th, 2021. The raffle will start with a $1000 jackpot and will increase with every ticket purchased above and beyond until sales close on August 16th 2021. The initiative is a fundraiser for the BCHF, which is the only charity of its kind in Canada, with a mission of supporting hospitality and tourism workers in need.

Tickets for the raffle will be: 5 for $10, 20 for $20, and 150 for $40.

Tickets may be purchased online HERE, and the page shows updated jackpot as tickets are purchased.

The winning name will be drawn at noon on August 17th and will be posted on the BCHF website and social media shortly thereafter, pending notification to the winner. Please support our hospitality and tourism sector by purchasing tickets and by spreading the word about the raffle among your friends, family, and colleagues!

Funds raised by the event will be used by the BCHF to support hospitality industry workers facing financial crisis due to a serious health condition experienced by themselves or a family member. The registered charity also administers a scholarship program that fosters the development of the next generation of hospitality industry workers and leaders.

Robson Street, Vancouver’s iconic shopping and dining destination, is this summer’s perfect getaway from the everyday. Launched on July 1st is #stayRobson, a stay local initiative presented by the Robson Street Business Association (RSBA), in partnership with the Blue Horizon Hotel and area businesses, offering a boutique hotel experience along with exclusive access to special promotions at participating retailers, restaurants and attractions until August 31, 2021.

All Blue Horizon Hotel bookings using code STAYROBSON include a guest room with step-out balcony, breathtaking views and a late 1 p.m. checkout for a little added time to shop, dine and explore #onRobson. Guests will also receive a #stayRobson electronic file of all the exclusive local offerings, which must be presented along with their hotel key card at participating businesses to access the promotions.

Additionally, the #stayRobson promotion will help support our province’s hospitality charity, the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF). From July 1 to August 31, 2021, the Blue Horizon Hotel will donate $10 per stay to the BCHF.

Rediscover the beautiful West End, support local businesses, as well as the BCHF and enjoy a much-needed getaway. The #stayRobson promotion includes 17 participating businesses. Offers include, but are not limited to:

· 10% off final bill at Earls Restaurant;

· 15% off regular priced merchandise at local boutique, Plenty;

· 40% off Stanley Park Horse Drawn Tours;

· 2-for-1 ice cream at Perverted Ice Cream;

· 15% off bike rentals at Spokes;

“With the easing of public health restrictions, we are excited to welcome back visitors from around the province and Canada to Robson Street”, states Teri Smith, Executive Director of the RSBA. “Surrounded by nature, spectacular parks and beaches, and brimming with premier shopping and celebrated eateries, Robson Street is at the heart of it all and the ideal vacation destination”.

BCHF Executive Director, Dana Harris, notes “this is a great opportunity to make more businesses aware of our charity while promoting Vancouver Hotels, restaurants and retail and helping them recover financially”.

Share your experience on social media using the #stayRobson hashtag and be sure to tag @robsonstreet and @bluehorizonhotel.

For full details click here. Book your hotel room at The Blue Horizon Hotel now.

Throughout August 2021, Vancouver Island’s Unsworth Vineyards will donate $1 per bottle of select wines to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF). The initiative includes THREE premium Unsworth wines made from Pinot Noir:

Charme de l’île Rosé

2020 Rosé2019

Pinot Noir

Unsworth is a family-owned winery located in the Cowichan Valley, which has been called “Canada’s Provence.” Marketing Director, Chris Turyk, at Unsworth Vineyards says the winery is pleased to support the BCHF, which is the only charity of its kind in Canada. “It’s always great to be able to give back to our community. We’re all about collaborative efforts. It takes a lot of teamwork to produce a good bottle of wine, but when we work together it’s amazing what we can accomplish.”

The BCHF’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, says the organization is “grateful to Unsworth Vineyards for its generous support. Some of the funds raised will be used to support hospitality workers facing financial crisis due to an extraordinary health condition, but a portion will also be allocated to a BC WISE scholarship that will be awarded next year.”

The British Columbia Wine Industry Scholarship and Education Fund (BC WISE) was created in 2020 to support individuals wishing to further their career in the British Columbia wine industry.

At least five $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to individuals who are currently enrolled in an eligible wine business program, including winemaking, viticulture, and wine business executive.

You can support this initiative by purchasing the featured Unsworth Vineyards wines online or at the retail outlets.

About the BC Hospitality Foundation | The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) is a registered charity that raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition. In addition, the BCHF offers a scholarship program to foster the development of the next generation of workers and industry leaders.