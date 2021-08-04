BC’s ‘Wild Salmon Celebration’ Returns for 5th Delicious Year

The Goods from the Chefs’ Table Society

Vancouver, BC | Join the Chefs’ Table Society of BC (CTS) and the BC Salmon Marketing Council from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29 to celebrate the iconic wild BC salmon, fishers, and chefs. In 2021 the Wild Salmon Celebration will continue to be province-wide with 10 participating chefs and restaurants in various regions of BC.

The multi-city celebration in support of wild BC salmon, commercial fishers, and a healthy seafood choice is especially important to showcase the versatility of salmon and the resilience of both the fishery and fishers. Each chef will prepare the wild salmon in their own unique way that expresses their personal culinary style. For three days consumers are encouraged to order these special dishes, appetizers or entrees, with pricing set by the restaurant.

This is also an opportunity for the public to learn more about wild BC salmon while supporting the fishers who make it possible to bring this product to market and onto our plates. With BC wild salmon you know where your food is coming from and who is harvesting it.

While limited closures have been implemented for this year, consumers can be confident that the fish that come to market are sustainably caught. And that means that when you see wild salmon on a menu, you can be assured you are supporting a sustainable fishery, BC fishermen and coastal communities up and down the coast.

Some of the 2021 participating chefs and restaurants include:

Lisa Ahier, SoBo

Angus An, Robert Belcham, & Hamid Salimad, Popina Cantina

Alex Chen & Roger Ma, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Tret Jordan & Alex Tung, Miantiao

Vish Mayekar, Caffe La Tana

Ken Nakano, Aura Waterfront Restaurant & Patio at Inn at Laurel Point

Roger Sliemen, Quails’ Gate Winery

James Walt, IL Caminetto

Follow along on Instagram at @chefstablesociety for chef updates, menu releases, and educational facts about the BC Wild Salmon fishery and species.

With discussions about sustainable practices happening more frequently, CTS President Darren Clay states, “Supporting our local fisheries is more important than ever and the province-wide Wild Salmon Celebration allows the Chefs’ Table Society to be a part of the conversation by providing educational information and support to the fishers and chefs who bring this amazing, local, and healthy option to our plates.”

The salmon will be provided by Organic Ocean Seafood and is being paid for by the BC Salmon Marketing Council.

About the Chefs’ Table Society of BC | The Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia is a province-wide collaborative dedicated to creating a foundation for the exchange of information between culinary professionals. We support innovative and sustainable programs that will inspire, educate and nurture our chefs, our producers and our local food industry. We promote standards of excellence with the aim of enhancing the reputation of our regional cuisine. Find them on Instagram @ChefsTableBC

About the BC Salmon Marketing Council | The BC Salmon Marketing Council is a non-profit, generic marketing organization for wild BC salmon. Formed in 1991 by the commercial salmon fishermen in British Columbia, Canada to represent the harvesters and processors of commercially-caught wild BC salmon. It is funded by BC commercial fishermen and government sources to fulfill its official mandate: benefit and promote the BC wild salmon industry; conduct research and educational programs for the development and promotion of commercially harvested wild BC salmon, and; communicate to national and international markets the quality, availability and value of wild BC salmon. The BCSMC is the ONLY marketing program that represents all BC wild salmon – all five species, all runs, all gear types, all products. As consumers face a myriad of salmon choices, we help promote wild BC salmon as the best choice for healthy, nutritious, delicious and sustainable salmon. Find them on Instagram @gowildbcsalmon