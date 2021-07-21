Community News

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Downlow’s Doug Stephen

Portrait

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

In this edition, Wine Vikings profiles their latest local collaborator and “Wine Viking”, about his Fall 2021 wine pick…

Name of the person recommending the wine and where they work: Doug Stephen, Co-Owner Downlow Brands.

Name of wine: Garoff Grumello Valtelina Superiore.

If this wine were a movie star, who would it be? Liam Neeson – quiet yet strong, very stoic and with a special set of skills.

What snack would this wine go well with? Mushrooms on toast and beef tartare, two of my favourite snacks!

ABOUT THE WINE VIKINGS | Launched January 2021, Wine Vikings is a subscription-based wine club focused on upping your wine game. Quarterly, subscribers will be introduced to six exclusive wines that have been discovered, sipped, and vetted by some pretty badass chefs, restaurateurs, and wine directors who know what’s up in the world of wine. Our Wine Vikings. Even better? Each delivery will be accompanied by a video that will guide you through your tasting experience in a fun, relatable, and unpretentious way to help you understand what you’re sippin’ on and why it matters. Find out more.

There are 0 comments

Popular

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Intelligence Briefs

On Believing in Chef Nicolas Cage and Hospitality Workers Living Decently

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds salmon in trouble and patrons who should just stay home.

Restaurant Graveyard / Hastings Sunrise

Remembering Master Chef Cafe, One of East Van’s Last Greasy Spoons

A cash-only spot to the end, the friendly Master Chef Cafe was in operation on East Hastings from 1953 until 2014.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style
Next
Remembering Master Chef Cafe, One of East Van’s Last Greasy Spoons

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

New Menu at St. Lawrence Celebrates Summer Flavours and Traditions of Québec

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Announces Summer Street Food Series With Boca’O Spanish Eats

Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite’s Head Buyer Shares Her Quick and Easy Garlic Miso Oyster Mushroom Recipe

Community News / East Vancouver

Straight and Marrow Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Feature Menu and Cocktail Flight