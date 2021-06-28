You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Beautiful Ukrainian Honey Cake in East Van

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

We often score sauerkraut, borscht and rye bread from Kozak on Victoria Drive (usually when restocking our supply of Golden Temple soup across the street at Chau Veggie), but the many layered Honey Cake looked so good it was impossible to resist. If you’re not familiar, the uncomplicated Honey Cake (aka ‘Medovic’) is one of the more popular desserts in Slavic countries. This pretty one is light, not too sugar sweet, and a humble creamy crumble on the palate.

Kozak Ukraїnian Eatery
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5077 Victoria Dr. | WEBSITE
