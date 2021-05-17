Soak Up the Terracotta Vibe of This Valencian Cafe

Restaurant Porn

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) Designed by Horma Studio, the narrow, 100 foot-long Be Green Salad Company restaurant space in the Spanish city of Valencia is all about its simple, bare bones terracotta hues and zigzag of stepped seats, micro-cement banquette and table plinths. It’s reminiscent of something we might see on Tatooine during the fictional desert planet’s high design period (if it ever had one). Take a look…

– Photos by Mariela Apollonio – 

  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_0
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_1
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_3
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_4
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_5
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_6
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_8-scaled
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_9-scaled
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_10
  • horma-estudio-begreen-interior_dezeen_2364_col_11

