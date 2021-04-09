You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do them right at the Japanese stoner food-inspired Pizza Coming Soon in Chinatown (formerly New Mitzie’s). Between the pillowy soft slices of milk bread are satisfyingly juicy inches of breaded pork loin dressed in tonkatsu sauce, the meat topped by a nose-twinkling slaw of wasabi-licked shredded cabbage. Making them all the more enjoyable are hot sides of extra-curly fries toss-dusted with a gentle curry powder.