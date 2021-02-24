Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Dark and Sexy Restaurant With a ‘Nuevo Latino’ Theme Was Once a Gastown Hotspot

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver's food and drink forward.

Cobre was a dark and sexy two-level “Nuevo Latino” small plates restaurant and bar located at 52 Powell St. in the heart of Gastown. It was the first swing at ownership from chef Stuart Irving, who was partnered with industry veterans Tyson Reimer and Jason Kelly. Previously, Irving had long been the executive chef at the groundbreaking Wild Rice restaurant, so his talents were the original draw. The restaurant described the cuisine as “a style of cooking that blends the passion of Argentina with the exuberance of Cuba, the sultriness of Brazil and the joy of Mexico.” This was expressed in a variety of fresh ceviches, half a dozen tacos, a deep selection of tapas dishes and some Latin-themed cocktails. Cobre enjoyed a five-year run before shutting down in 2012, with Irving moving on to open the Cuchillo restaurant a few blocks east on Powell Street. The old Cobre space is currently occupied by Rodney’s Oyster House.

