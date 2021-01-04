Check Out WELL, the New Eating Series by Mikaela Reuben and Legends Haul

THE GOODS FROM LEGENDS HAUL

Coquitlam, BC | For the month of January, Legends Haul has teamed up with Celebrity Chef Mikaela Reuben to create a new wellness-based shoppable eating series that will feature 10 delicious, nutrition-packed recipes featuring ingredients from the shop! When you purchase that meal or the full 10-day program, you will receive custom recipes with more info into the science behind all the ingredients!

Best known for, “making healthy taste good,” Mikaela takes the guess work out of eating right—no detoxes or diets, just an enlightened, approach on how to eat wholesome foods that won’t compromise in flavour.

Her Background + Celeb Clients: | Mikaela Reuben is a Natural Chef who uses the science of nutrition, combined with the art of healthy cooking, to create delicious and nourishing meals. Working for the likes of Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Karlie Kloss, she inspires people to make better health, lifestyle, and food decisions. She is a Certified RAW Chef, Holistic Health Counselor, privately trained chef, personal trainer, sports nutritionist, and a member of the American Association of Drugless Practitioners.

How it Works: | During January, find Mikaela Reuban’s curated cart on our site. There you will be able to buy all ten of the recipes or each meal individually. Included with the purchase, you will receive a recipe card that will guide you through all the steps and provide some more background on the scientifically backed benefits behind those key ingredients.