CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Every Community Would Be Lucky to Have a Brewery Like ‘Ravens’

Owners Paul and Jocelyn Sweeting opened Ravens Brewing Company in an unassuming building on Abbotsford’s Townline Road back in 2015. The smallish operation is an exemplar of ‘craft’, which is to say any community would be fortunate to have something just like it in its midst. Fronting the brewery is a tasting room and a limited but capable kitchen that turns out tasty paninis and the occasional bowl of chili. In the half-decade of putting down roots on what is now known as the Fraser Valley Ale Trail, Ravens has demonstrated a commitment to supporting neighbouring businesses and local agriculture (notably with their “Ground to Glass” series of beers), racking up some local and international beer awards in the process. Paul’s long-time friend, Dan Marriette, replaced the original Brewmaster, Nicholas Fengler (now Head Brewer at Old Yale Brewing), in 2017. Ravens’ latest venture is Ravens Distillery, which launched at the end of July, 2020 with the release of their first spirit, a vodka.

Favourite beer to date: the award-winning Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose (4.5% ABV).