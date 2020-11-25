Smoke Breaks

The Darker Art of Theodore Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss

Portrait

(via) This video from Solar Sands looks at the darker works of the artist Theodore Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, who we know best for his wildly successful children’s books (eg. The Cat in the Hat) with their charming rhymes and quirky characters.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside LB2, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News / Commercial Drive

Dachi’s Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside Joins Darren Gee as Co-Owners of Ugly Dumpling

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 6

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Smoke Breaks

See more from Smoke Breaks
Smoke Breaks

Australian Puppet Recaps Ernest Hemingway’s Action-Packed Life in Less Than 4 Minutes

Boiling down a writer's life to the length of a pop song is something only an hysterical purple puppet should ever do.

Smoke Breaks

How a French Artisan Makes Butter in Brittany, the Old School Way

Jean-Yves Bordier makes butter using a 19th century technique that employs a big wooden wheel and his own hands.

Smoke Breaks

Watch This New Wave Pool Produce Five Different Surf Breaks at the Same Time

The innovation produces five different waves to allow beginner, intermediate and advanced surfers to ride simultaneously.

Smoke Breaks

Skilled Drone Pilot Shares Soaring Perspective of Normandy’s Stunning Mont Saint-Michel

The ancient island has been a fortress/religious complex for over 1,000 years, but only winged creatures have ever seen it like this...