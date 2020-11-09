Community News / Victoria

Plan for a Smaller, Safer Christmas With Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

The GOODS from The Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Victoria, BC | From the twinkling red and green lights of British Columbia’s Parliament buildings to the magical wonderland of the Butchart Gardens, Victoria continues to embrace the festive season in new and adapted ways this winter.

Located moments from the Inner Harbour, within walking distance of many of the city’s best restaurants and independent retailers, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa invites guests to build a getaway to western Canada’s most festive city into their plans this holiday season.

“With many British Columbians opting to stay closer to home this year and rethink larger gatherings, our small, safe city is the perfect place from which to connect with immediate family in person, or extended family online from our beautifully appointed guestrooms,” says Bill Lewis, General Manager of the Magnolia Hotel & Spa.

With just 64 guestrooms, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s boutique nature has adapted well to travel during the pandemic. Stringent COVID-19 policies keep guests and staff safe in all areas of the hotel, including at signature restaurant The Courtney Room and The Spa Magnolia. Guests have the reassurance of the hotel’s multi-award winning customer service to put them at ease during a stay at the #1 hotel in Canada, as voted this year in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Kick start the festive spirit with the hotel’s Holiday Shopping Getaway package, which includes a $50 per night credit, to be used towards experiences at The Courtney Room, or pampering gifts from Spa Magnolia or towards the purchase of a plush, luxurious hotel bathrobe, as well as a Beautiful Boutiques Shopping Trail map (print or digital versions) and continental breakfast each morning. Rates start from $209 per night and the package is available from November 12 to December 20, 2020.

For stays closer to the holiday season, the ultimate Victoria Christmas package includes a $75 dining credit towards a delicious, hyper-local feast at The Courtney Room, a spirited holiday welcome gift featuring Baileys Irish Cream and continental breakfast each morning. Rates start from $249 per night, available from December 20, 2020 to January 3, 2021 subject to availability. The Courtney Room will host a special three-course Christmas menu on December 24 and 25, as well as a nine-course dinner on New Years Eve, with paired wines. Availability is very limited due to reduced capacity at the restaurant so advance bookings are recommended.

Visitors to Victoria can enjoy a number of safe seasonal activities this year, including: 29th Annual Festival of Trees (November 19, 2020 to January 5, 2021) at the Bay Centre; the Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens (November 27, 2020 to January 6, 2021); Discover the Past’s Christmas Walking Tours (December 4-27, 2020); and LA Limousines is offering Holiday Light Tours of Victoria’s most decorated neighbourhoods (December 10, 2020 to January 3, 2021).

To book, visit www.magnoliahotel.com/specials or call 1.877.624.6654 to find out more.

About The Magnolia Hotel & Spa | Just steps from Victoria’s picturesque Inner Harbour, The Magnolia Hotel & Spa wins over guests with its unbeatable location and service. #6 Top Hotel in Canada in Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards, #1 City Hotel in Canada in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 readers’ survey and consistently recognized by Forbes, Condé Nast Johansens and in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® awards, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa is one block from the Inner Harbour and the city’s best restaurants, shops and entertainment – exactly where you want to be during a stay in Victoria. Now home to The Courtney Room, voted #10 Best New Restaurant in Canada’s Best New Restaurant 2018 Awards presented by Air Canada and American Express.

Magnolia Hotel
Region: Victoria
623 Courtney St. | 250-381-0999 | WEBSITE
