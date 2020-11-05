Community News

How to Make an Old Fearless, the BEARFACE Twist on an Old Fashioned Cocktail

The GOODS from Bearface Whisky

The Old Fearless is our take on the Old Fashioned cocktail, giving the drink a distinctly Canadian edge and a unique, beautifully woody flavour…

BEARFACE is the first whisky to be introduced by Mark Anthony Brands. Within months of its launch in late 2018, BEARFACE Triple Oak collected several prestigious honours, including being named Best New Whisky at the 2019 Canadian Whisky Awards, and receiving gold medals at the 2019 International Wine & Spirit Competition and the 2019 World Whiskies Awards.

Matured for seven years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels, then aged in French oak red wine casks and air-dried virgin Hungarian oak, BEARFACE Triple Oak is a perfect gift for whisky enthusiasts.

