Odd Society Spirits Launches New Gin, Honours BC’s Top Doc With Special Cocktail

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is set to release a limited edition Honey Oaken Gin on Oct. 8. This honey-barrel-aged gin is an expression of community and craft.

For several years, Odd Society Spirits has collaborated with Hives for Humanity, a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for connection through bees, to develop barrel-aged honey. A few years ago, the distillery aged Hives for Humanity East Van Honey in an ex-gin barrel. After the honey was emptied, more Odd Society Spirits Wallflower Gin was added back into the barrel. The cask was aged for two years infusing the spirit with heavenly honey flavours. The resulting gin is deliciously unique, beautifully balanced and slightly sweet with light oak overtones.

Inspired by the flavour profile of the gin and the soothing nature of the honey, Odd Society Spirits bar manager, Olivia Povarchook created the Dr. Bonnie cocktail. Made with Odd Society Spirits Oaken Honey Gin and Mia Amata Amaro, lemon juice, ginger honey syrup and plum bitters, this lovely drink is both healing and comforting just like B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. The Dr. Bonnie will be on the menu for a limited time at the Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge (1725 Powell St.) starting this Thursday, coinciding with the release of Honey Oaken Gin.

Priced at $32 with $2 of every bottle sold benefitting Hives for Humanity, Honey Oaken Gin will be available at the distillery on Oct. 8, the West End Farmers Market on Oct. 10, the Kitsilano Farmers Market on Oct. 11, and it will be available for purchase online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com as of Oct. 12, while supplies last. Sales are limited to two bottles per person.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio

