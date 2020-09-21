Check Out the Modern Meets Old School Design of This New Cafe in Montreal

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) Maybe it’s just me, but the design of this tiny cafe space in Montreal – the third for the city’s Melk Cafe chainlet – hints nostalgically at 20th century Canadian public schools with reminiscent materials and a spot-on colour palette. (Seriously, the wood laminate and green metal combo takes me back to grades 1 through 8). Located on the corner of Saint-Urbain and Saint-Antoine, the bright, triangular space is a collaborative work between one of the cafe’s founders and local interior design and architecture shop, La Firme. Take a closer look…

– Photos by Ulysse Lemerise –