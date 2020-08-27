Heads Up / West Side

Inside the New ‘Bells and Whistles’ on Dunbar St.

Portrait

The new Dunbar location of Bells and Whistles (4497 Dunbar Street at West 29th Avenue) is on track to softly open for friends and family tonight with an official opening set for this weekend.

Dunbar would be right to be excited about this project from Gooseneck Hospitality. Aside from sports-screening establishments being scarce in the neighbourhood, the food and drink are worthy of anticipation, the high standards of both being well-established not only by the original Bells and Whistles in the Fraserhood but also by all of Gooseneck’s other restaurants: Bufala, Wildebeest and Lucky Taco.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the second coming of Bells and Whistles, here’s some intel from when we broke the news last month:

When it launches in August, the new Bells and Whistles will feature 48 seats inside and another 36 on the adjacent patio (accessed via a garage door) with a massive screen for viewing games and sporting events (one at a time) behind the bar. They’re still determining exactly how much of the original menu will be on offer, but frankly there are so many well conceived home run comforts on it that it wouldn’t be crazy to expect there will be many, such as the All-Day Breakfast Sandwich.

The menu is now online, and it reads like a greatest hits list of everything sports lovers like to eat during the big game, everything from deep fried calamari and cheeseburgers to chicken wings and chili cheese fries. If that all sounds rather pedestrian, look a little bit closer. Notice the twists, the inventiveness, the lemon aioli curve balls on Club sandwiches. When the Bells and Whistles concept was still in the planning stages, the mission was to take foods that were familiar and beloved to fans and give them the overdue fresh attention they deserved.

I took a look inside during the final 24 hours of the room’s makeover of the old Dunbar Public House space. Though there was still quite of bit of work to do it was very much on brand but with an aged patina lending it a completely different character than the original. They’ve done a great job, inside and out. Take a look at the full gallery of images below…

WHY IT MATTERS | Dunbar doesn’t have a lot of perches from which a Canucks fan can take in three periods with a lot of confidence in the food and drink. As a Bells and Whistles fan and local beer-lover who appreciates the restaurant’s slight but noticeable elevation of the sports bar milieu, I take this development as a big win for the neighbourhood.

  • IMG_1107
  • IMG_1668
  • IMG_3560
  • IMG_3800
  • IMG_3830
  • IMG_6085
  • IMG_6647 2
  • IMG_6718
  • IMG_6719
  • IMG_6734
  • IMG_6736 2
  • IMG_6738
  • IMG_6739
  • IMG_7627
Bells and Whistles (Dunbar)
Neighbourhood: West Side
4497 Dunbar St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Inside the New ‘Bells and Whistles’ on Dunbar St.
Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

There are 0 comments

West Side

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

Cool Things We Want / Kitsilano

One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It

I'm not certain which of Maenam's 100+ recipes I'm going to try and tackle first, but I expect to be both challenged and rewarded.

TBT / False Creek

Five Years Ago This Week, When Vancouverites Crushed Thousands of Dumplings Outside

For this edition of Throwback Thursday we return to the south shore of False Creek in search of the Golden Dumpling...

Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The Gooseneck Hospitality group is on track to launch their new sports-friendly, craft beer-loving restaurant this August.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Opening Soon / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Ready to Serve Up South-East Asian Street Food in Cambie Village

The south-east Asian street food restaurant from chef Justin Cheung is set to launch July 15th on Cambie Street.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Cancelling Food Awards and Favourite Last Meals at Closing Restaurants

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds dire consequences and whispers of a tiki reckoning.

Opening Soon

Inside MILA, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The 105-seat restaurant from the team behind Virtuous Pie will replace the ill-fated Juniper at 185 Keefer Street.

Tea and Two Slices

On Young People Totally Sucking and Scumbag Real Estate Agents Stealing Fruit

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds clickbait bullshit and genetically modified mosquitoes.

Cool Things We Want

We Want These Bushcraft Books So We Can Learn Lots of Cool Stuff While Camping

Dave Canterbury's collection instructs on how to gear up, build shelters forage for edibles, and so much more.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

‘Foodie Edition’ of Got Craft’s Virtual Market Series Starts August 20th

Expect a tasty line-up of quality baked goods, sweets, dumplings, pantry provisions and a variety of delicious beverages.

Heads Up

Mix Tape Rodeo Wants to Entertain You One Live Song Performance at a Time

Although getting up-close with a screen will never replace live shows, the recordings by MTR come pretty darn close...

Heads Up

Join the Fresh Roots Schoolyard Harvest At-Home Edition Dinner, August 13th

Find out what to expect from this year's event and read a short Q&A with collaborating Chefs TJ Conwi and Natasha Sawyer.

Heads Up

Why Widespread Diagnostic Testing Has Not Stopped the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus

This short explainer video looks into the problems that have arisen as health authorities have gone about determining who is and who isn't sick.