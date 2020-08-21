Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired 'Nox' Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

A new Italian restaurant called Nox is currently under construction in the new Cardero building on the corner of West Georgia & Cardero in Coal Harbour (620 Cardero St.).

Named after the ancient Roman (previously Greek) goddess of the night, Nox is the latest restaurant project from Alejandro Diaz and Chef Sam Fabbro, who gave us New Westminster’s award-winning el Santo and the soon to shutter, plant-based Amaranthus (final service: Sept. 6th).

According to the first press release I’ve seen, the new contemporary restaurant will offer a West Coast take on Italian cuisine with a strong emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients. Says Fabbro: “I wanted to combine the best of Italian cooking with the exceptional produce that we have here in B.C. to create something that is unlike any other Italian restaurant in the city. This isn’t your nonna’s Italian.”

It sounds promising, if a little vague (a function of early press materials). Fabbro, the son of Italian immigrants, wowed New West with his take on Mexican food, so I’m excited to see what he can do with his ancestral cuisine. Also in the kitchen will be chef Michael de Grazia, a Toronto import (trained at the Stratford Chef School, Ellipsis and Auberge de Pommier) who has worked in several Vancouver kitchens, including Secret Location, Adesso Bistro, Campagnolo, and Latab.

The area where Coal Harbour meets the West End could always use more interesting restaurant options, so I’m crossing my fingers that Nox will prove worthy. Opening day is set for the end of 2020. We hope to have more on this project as construction quickens and there’s more to look at. In the meantime, take a look inside…

  • IMG_7354
  • IMG_7355
  • IMG_7356
  • IMG_7357
Nox
Neighbourhood: West End
620 Cardero St. (Opening soon)
