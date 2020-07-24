How Specific Pasta Shapes Came into Existence and Evolved Over Time

(via) In this short explainer from Mental Floss, we get the lowdown on the history of Italian noodles…

Macaroni. Spaghetti. Lasagne. How did we get all of these different (and delicious) shapes of pasta? On today’s episode of Food History, we’ll be exploring the stories of various pasta shapes. Which pasta is named after an Italian pop singer, and which is named for an unfortunate choking accident? Food History is a series from Mental Floss where we dive deep into the culinary stories that lead to the food on our plates. If you have an idea for a dish, cooking technique, or cuisine that you’d like us to explore in a future episode, tell us in the comments.