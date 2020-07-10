You Need To Try This

You Need to Try Chef Tomoko Tahara’s Breakfast Set at Powell Street’s New ‘Harken’

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

Chef Tomoko Tahara of Japantown’s new Harken Coffee  takes care to create inventive, Japanese-inspired and vegan food that fits perfectly with Eldric Stuart’s coffee program. It’s all thoughtful, honest and clean. Tomoko plates a modest selection of simple comfort foods like miso soup, Koshihikari (rice congee porridge), Japanese curry and edamame pea smash, but the Harken Breakfast is worth carving out a piece of your weekend for.

Inspired by the morning meal of Buddhist Monks, the Harken Breakfast ($15, and only available on weekends) includes a nourishing bowl of miso soup, five sides (creamy salted beets in plum sauce; farm arugula goma ae; cured tofu with house vinaigrette; daikon slaw with house made mayo; eggplant with miso glaze) and a bowl of steamed rice. Every facet of the breakfast tray brings a distinct texture and flavours. It pairs well with an uplifting coffee or Hojicha latte. I’d also urge you to tack on an order of sourdough with miso butter and housemade preserve!

Harken Coffee
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
338 Powell St.
