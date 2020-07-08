Comfort Food / West End

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

I went over four decades stubbornly thinking basically-buttered and salted corn on the cob could not be improved upon. This has been changing of late, my palate either maturing or getting bored. The most recent corn experience to disabuse me of this old notion was the ridiculously flavourful corn at Davie Street’s unassuming Beetbox, the colourful, plant-based cousin to Chinatown’s Juke Fried Chicken. Each piece of corn ($6 per order) is dusted with a special seasoning (vinegar powder, freeze-dried corn powder, various spices) and generously treated to a smear of – stay with me here – vegan mayo fortified with fermented Korean chilies, miso, confit garlic and calamansi juice. The effect is bright and mildly spicy with a gentle acid tang, all up in a creamy texture reminiscent of melting butter. For certain, few things this cheap taste anywhere near as good.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
