Fresh Roots’ Weekly Pop Up Market Kicks Off June 3rd at the Italian Cultural Centre

Vancouver, BC | We are super excited to share that we will be hosting a weekly Pop Up Market located at the Italian Cultural Centre (3075 Slocan Street) in Vancouver starting Wednesday, June 3rd! Every Wednesday, June to October from 4-7 pm you can stop by to stock up on a selection of ultra-local produce grown on our schoolyard farms, farm fresh eggs, and seasonal BC fruit in addition to prepared food from the kitchens of the Italian Cultural Centre. We will also be partnering with Ritchie’s Bakery to host their artisanal sourdough bread pick-up! To get your hands on some of this amazing bread, please reach out to them directly online.

There will be parking on-site, as well as street parking nearby. Look for the orange Fresh Roots signs directing you to our exact location.

At Fresh Roots, we are taking COVID-19 very seriously, and want to share some of the measures we’ll be taking to ensure a safe and comfortable experience at our markets. Our procedures and protocols are informed by the BC Centre for Disease Control, BC Farmers’ Markets, and Vancouver Farmers’ Markets to keep you, our community and staff safe:

– Veggie CSA Boxes will be pre-packed: please bring your own bags to unpack your produce into
– The market will be one-way from entry to exit: Shop, Don’t Stop!
– Cash-free payment encouraged
– Please practice physical distancing. Keep 2m between yourself and others
– Staff will be wearing masks, gloves and washing hands frequently
– Hand sanitizer available for customers
– Sorry, no dogs in the market area
– Stay home if you are sick to keep our markets safe!

Thanks in advance for your support for all the work we do at Fresh Roots, especially during this difficult time! We are super-grateful for our engaged community!

And now, introducing some of our fantastic food growing team:

Katherine, our Farm Manager, is excited to be back at Fresh Roots where she first got hooked on urban farming as an intern in 2011. She started her career as a cook and is often heard rattling off recipes while weeding away in the field. She’s committed to empowering people with skills and knowledge to be participants in their food!

You will find Jack, our Market Lead, every Wednesday at our CSA pick up where he’ll be answering questions, leading our health and safety protocols, and swapping ideas for how to prepare vegetables. Jack brings inquisitive innovation to his work, whether he’s thinking about produce sales or building a chayote trellis!

Unique 6-Week Employment and Leadership Program Seeks High School Applicants

