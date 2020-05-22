MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 5 — Hospitality, Covid-19 and ‘The Big Reset’

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

Even with Cooks Camp 2020, the Chefs’Table Society’s culinary jamboree, now moved to 2021, we’re keeping its core mission alive with this podcast. What is that mission? To enable and foster some long overdue dialogue about a sustainable future for both the professional cook and the restaurant/hospitality industry.

And, as many business leaders have already remarked, the current pandemic crisis, often called The Great Pause, may also provide an unprecedented opportunity to advance some of that positive change. Chef/host Robert Belcham calls it The Big Reset.

To kick-off our exploration of how that the typical restaurant business model can evolve, we’ve invited three leading chef/owners to discuss the Big Reset models they’ve already tested and installed. Ottawa-born Amanda Cohen is chef/owner of Dirt Candy, a leading vegetable-only restaurant in New York City; chef Todd Perrin runs Mallard Cottage and the Inn at Mallard Cottage in St.John’s, Newfoundland; and Australian native Adam Hynam-Smith brings his global culinary and business experience to Dispatch, a leading-edge sustainable restaurant in St.Catherines, Ontario.

Join us for some thought-provoking, challenging and, yes, inspiring conversation about a better way forward for cooks and the business we love.