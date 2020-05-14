Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

While on a Mt. Pleasant wander earlier this week I saw that Grano was nearing completion at 3240 Main Street. I reached out to co-owner Dom Morra and he confirmed they’re close and plan to have the new restaurant open – for takeout at least – before the end of this month.

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since we first announced it as the replacement for Don’t Argue Pizza back in September, 2019. Back then (which seems like an eternity!) I was told the menu would see about a dozen pies (all plant-based) plus salads and a variety of other veggie sides.

At the time it sounded like a bit of a departure for Dom and his brother Frank, who co-own/operate the beloved Via Tevere pizzeria on Victoria Drive, but by no means does authentic Neapolitan pizza require meat to be delicious. Very few people are in their league when it comes to pizza in Vancouver, so I’m keeping a completely open mind.

The 1,000 sqft, 34 seat operation will be licensed with a drinks card offering beer, wine and simple Italian cocktails. When I peeked inside this week I had to think hard about what was new and what had remained the same.

Don’t Argue’s long, train station-style bench seating was still in place, and the table layout was similar with the round tables replaced with squares that match the floors. It’s also much brighter with new licks of white paint, light fixtures and fresh signage.

The big difference is the wood-fired oven, which already looks like it’s always been there. From the photo below you can see they still have some work to do…

For some background and further details, here’s an excerpt from my story about it last Fall:

The plan, Dom says, is for new a plant-based pizza concept. Though meatless, the as-yet-unnamed project will nevertheless follow the Neapolitan style, which is to say they’ll be using ’00’ flour and San Marzano tomatoes, but not before installing their new wood-fired oven (replacing Don’t Argue’s New York-style, gas-fired deck). This time around, Dom and his brother Frank – who are also working on opening another pizzeria called Tratto in Penticton – have partnered with Lindsay Wood, who will be the face of the concept. Diners might recognize the registered nutritionist and PICA grad (who took her Vera Pizza Napoletana pizza-making course over the summer) from her management role at Glory Juice Co. or working front of house at Heirloom Vegetarian.

We’ll have more on Grano soon.