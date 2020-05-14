Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

Portrait

While on a Mt. Pleasant wander earlier this week I saw that Grano was nearing completion at 3240 Main Street. I reached out to co-owner Dom Morra and he confirmed they’re close and plan to have the new restaurant open – for takeout at least – before the end of this month.

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since we first announced it as the replacement for Don’t Argue Pizza back in September, 2019. Back then (which seems like an eternity!) I was told the menu would see about a dozen pies (all plant-based) plus salads and a variety of other veggie sides.

At the time it sounded like a bit of a departure for Dom and his brother Frank, who co-own/operate the beloved Via Tevere pizzeria on Victoria Drive, but by no means does authentic Neapolitan pizza require meat to be delicious. Very few people are in their league when it comes to pizza in Vancouver, so I’m keeping a completely open mind.

The 1,000 sqft, 34 seat operation will be licensed with a drinks card offering beer, wine and simple Italian cocktails. When I peeked inside this week I had to think hard about what was new and what had remained the same.

Don’t Argue’s long, train station-style bench seating was still in place, and the table layout was similar with the round tables replaced with squares that match the floors. It’s also much brighter with new licks of white paint, light fixtures and fresh signage.

The big difference is the wood-fired oven, which already looks like it’s always been there. From the photo below you can see they still have some work to do…

For some background and further details, here’s an excerpt from my story about it last Fall:

The plan, Dom says, is for new a plant-based pizza concept. Though meatless, the as-yet-unnamed project will nevertheless follow the Neapolitan style, which is to say they’ll be using ’00’ flour and San Marzano tomatoes, but not before installing their new wood-fired oven (replacing Don’t Argue’s New York-style, gas-fired deck).

This time around, Dom and his brother Frank – who are also working on opening another pizzeria called Tratto in Penticton – have partnered with Lindsay Wood, who will be the face of the concept. Diners might recognize the registered nutritionist and PICA grad (who took her Vera Pizza Napoletana pizza-making course over the summer) from her management role at Glory Juice Co. or working front of house at Heirloom Vegetarian.

We’ll have more on Grano soon.

Grano
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3240 Main St. (Opening soon)
Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street
Via Tevere Crew Opening Plant-Based Pizzeria on Main Street This Winter

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

The original is from Barcelona, where street vendors have been selling versions of it for years outside the Bikini Concert Hall.

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #226

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, and onion/garlic powders, the artichoke chunks play tasty tricks on the teeth of fried chicken fans.

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #224

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Hurling Insults at Nurses and the Rich Wanting the Poor to Risk Their Lives For Profit

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean applauds mutual aid and finds new a reason to bang on pots and pans.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Cool Things We Want

We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk

They look to be the perfect workspace solution for small apartments. (We'll pounce when we see one produced/sold locally.)

Previous
PiDGiN Announces Plan for Return to Dine-In Service, Reveals First Reopening Menu
Next
Strange Fellows Announces Release of ‘Woodland’ Cider

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

Opening Soon

‘Lunch Lady’ Nears Launch on Commercial Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food spot has been set back by Covid-19, but still plans to launch in May.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Massive ‘Coho Commissary’ Imminent in East Van, Complete With New Cafe

The 10,000 sqft commissary space and cafe have final inspections this Friday and a soft opening slated for Monday, March 2nd.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.