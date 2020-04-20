Comfort Food / Burnaby

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Prawn and Chicken Paella From the ‘Paella Guys’

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

While it’s not a little odd to write entries to this guide under the isolated duress of a global pandemic, opportunities to indulge in swaddling, comforting deliciousness still abound. Case in point: the drool-worthy paellas from the Paella Guys. At the time of writing they are operating via three pick-up locations with an assist from the good folks at La Taqueria. When done right, the transportively aromatic, super savoury, sublimely saffron-y rice feast with its curled shrimps and chunks of well-roasted bird is one of the world’s most impactful food experiences, and this stuff is straight out of a Valencian sunset.

Paella Guys
106-3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby | WEBSITE
