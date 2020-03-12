Diner / West End

Robson’s Timber Restaurant to Close on March 22nd After Five-Year Run

Portrait

As you may have heard, Timber restaurant is closing in ten days after a five year run at 1300 Robson Street. Here’s the official announcement:

Timber Restaurant in Vancouver’s West End will celebrate their final days and officially close after five fun years. Their last service on March 22, 2020. An exciting new restaurant concept lead by Chef Welbert Choi, General Manager F&B Front of House Margot Baloro, Restaurant Manager Jonathan Dennis & Assistant Manager Lenny Knight is in the works and the reason for the change.

The Timber team will fondly remember the annual Canada Day fundraising street hockey tournament in support of Britannia After School Hockey Program, fundraising just over $1000 for Canadian Cancer Society while broadcasting the last Tragically Hip Concert, Long Table Suppers, “Games Night” on Mondays, Karaoke and fondue nights, and of course serving Smores on the indoor patio!

Until March 22, 2020, “with glowing hearts”, the team will proudly serve the menu that has read like a roadmap of Canadian comfort food since 2015. During the next eleven days, the team hopes to welcome regulars in to have their favourite dishes one last time such as deep-fried cheese curds, bison burgers, local beer taps and signature Caesars. Then very soon after, the same talented team will reopen a new restaurant concept at the corner of Robson Street and Jervis Street.

We’ll report back on what’s next for the space when we find out.

Timber
Neighbourhood: West End
1300 Robson St. | 604-661-2166 | WEBSITE
