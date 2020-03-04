Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.
For our latest edition of The Dishes we ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean Coffee, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…
Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?
Blvd Bistro in North Vancouver. Erik and his team make some phenomenal breakfast dishes. Standard issue Benny (on their signature bread pudding) or the Huevos Rancheros. Staff are awesome, and if there’s a line they have the cafe (S’wich) next door where you can wait with coffee in hand.
Where should we meet for coffee/tea?
We can chat over the bar as I’m slinging espressos at our new digs in Burnaby Heights on Hastings & Madison. The place looks glorious with all the natural light shining through in the morning. It’s bustling with life. Stoked to be in the neighbourhood.
Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?
I’m a big sandwich guy. Meat & Bread usually carves up something awesome or I’ll grab the Glory Bowl from Glory Juice if I want something lighter.
Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?
Phil Tapping from the Gull Bar and Kitchen (formerly the Rusty Gull) does it up right. The former bar guru from Blue Water Cafe has a great room, exceptionally well-crafted cocktails and some solid food to share.
Whose wine list never lets you down?
Savio Volpe. Paul Grunberg and his places are money. I’m never disappointed.
What’s for dinner?
Cozy corner in Deep Cove overlooking the ocean at Arms Reach Bistro. Oven-baked spaghetti is deadly, and the lamb shoulder is solid.
What’s for dessert?
Tiramisu from Pepino’s or coffee toffee ice cream from Rain or Shine.
Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?
Having three kids makes my late night cocktail a little earlier than most late nights, but L’Abattoir is a go-to. I’ve also been hitting up the new Bufala recently. Then I’m back home being the bartender!
There are 0 comments