Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…
The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For our latest edition of The Dishes we ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean Coffee, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Blvd Bistro in North Vancouver. Erik and his team make some phenomenal breakfast dishes. Standard issue Benny (on their signature bread pudding) or the Huevos Rancheros. Staff are awesome, and if there’s a line they have the cafe (S’wich) next door where you can wait with coffee in hand.

BLVD Bistro 636 Queensbury Ave. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

We can chat over the bar as I’m slinging espressos at our new digs in Burnaby Heights on Hastings & Madison. The place looks glorious with all the natural light shining through in the morning. It’s bustling with life. Stoked to be in the neighbourhood.

JJ Bean (Burnaby Heights) 4299 Hastings St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

I’m a big sandwich guy. Meat & Bread usually carves up something awesome or I’ll grab the Glory Bowl from Glory Juice if I want something lighter.

Meat & Bread 370 Cambie St. MAP
Glory Juice 2186 West 4th Ave. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Phil Tapping from the Gull Bar and Kitchen (formerly the Rusty Gull) does it up right. The former bar guru from Blue Water Cafe has a great room, exceptionally well-crafted cocktails and some solid food to share.

The Gull Bar + Kitchen 175 1st St E. MAP

Whose wine list never lets you down?

Savio Volpe. Paul Grunberg and his places are money. I’m never disappointed.

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP

What’s for dinner?

Cozy corner in Deep Cove overlooking the ocean at Arms Reach Bistro. Oven-baked spaghetti is deadly, and the lamb shoulder is solid.

Arms Reach Bistro 4390 Gallant Ave, North Vancouver, BC MAP

What’s for dessert?

Tiramisu from Pepino’s or coffee toffee ice cream from Rain or Shine.

Pepino's Spaghetti House 631 Commercial Drive MAP
Rain Or Shine Ice Cream 102-1926 West 4th Ave. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Having three kids makes my late night cocktail a little earlier than most late nights, but L’Abattoir is a go-to. I’ve also been hitting up the new Bufala recently. Then I’m back home being the bartender!

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP
Bufala (Edgemont Village) 3280 Edgemont Blvd. MAP

