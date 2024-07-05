What’s Happening on the Farm at Athiana Acres This July

The Goods from Athiana Acres

Vancouver, BC | With sunny days ahead and summer in full swing, Athiana Acres is preparing for a busy season at its farm. Located in Richmond, Athiana Acres is known for its regenerative farming practices and community events. Throughout July, Athiana Acres will host a variety of events and workshops to engage visitors of all interests. From its weekly farmers market and farm tours to yoga sessions, flower bouquet making and introductory workshops on organic regenerative farming, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

PRODUCE AVAILABLE

Vegetables: Beets, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cucumber, fennel, garlic, kale, lettuces, zucchini, radicchio, a variety of herbs & more

Fruit: Melons

Flowers: Calendula, chamomile, daisy, dahlia, snapdragon, marigold & more

EVENTS & WORKSHOPS

Community Market

One weekend per month, Athiana Acres welcomes some of its favourite local businesses to the farm for its community market. This month’s vendors include Folke, Anh & Chi, La Glace, The Workshop, Sansorium, Wildfolke, Heritage Baking and more.

July’s market will take place on July 20 & 21 from 9:00am-4:00pm. The market is open to the public and free to attend.

Intro to Organic, Regenerative Farming

A beginner workshop that will showcase Athiana Acres farms’ practices and methods to provide you with an understanding of how its food and flowers grow and thrive. All skills levels are welcome – whether you are a gardener, food enthusiast, fan of farming, or would simply like to try something new.

July Workshop: Sunday, July 28, 11:00am-1:00pm

For more info and to register, see here.

Flower Growing and Bouquet Making

Spend an afternoon in the fields at Athiana Acres. This workshop will include a guided field walk and u-pick led by our farmer, education on flower growing/harvesting and a bouquet-making session taught by our talented in-house florist. All skill levels are welcome.

July Workshops:

Sunday, July 14, 11:00am-1:00pm

Wednesday, July 24, 5:30pm-7:30pm

For more info and to register, see here.

Farm Tours

Enjoy an interactive tour through Athiana Acres’ produce and flower fields while learning about its regenerative, organic growing practices. To reserve your spot ahead of time please email [email protected] or register in person on a first come first serve basis. Attendees are asked to meet at the “Athiana Acres” green wall which is located just past the entrance to the market.

Every Saturday & Sunday, 10:00am-10:45am, $5/person

Outdoor Yoga with True Yoga

Join Athiana Acres and True Yoga every second Wednesday of the month amidst the natural beauty of Athiana Acres farm for a yoga session of rejuvenation and relaxation.

Wednesday, July 3, 5:00pm

Wednesday, July 17, 5:00pm

Wednesday, July 31, 5:00pm

Register online here.

RESTAURANTS & RETAILERS

For those unable to visit the farm, Athiana Acres’ beautiful produce can be found at several restaurants and retailers across Vancouver! Including:

Restaurants:

Gary’s | Kissa Tanto | Folke | Harvest Community Foods | Argo Cafe | The Pie Shoppe

Retailers:

MAH Milk Bar | Le Marche St. George