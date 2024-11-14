Our Map To Eating and Drinking Your Way Through the 2024 East Side Culture Crawl

November weather is erratic, but one thing we can count on this month is a healthy dose of colourful art via the annual Eastside Culture Crawl (November 14-17). This year there are over 500 (!) artists, designers and all sorts of makers participating in the neighbourhood’s biggest public art event, scattered across a whopping 75 venues from Main Street to Victoria Drive. Although visiting every stop on the map would be the most rewarding, it is also an ultimately impractical tactic. So, with that in mind, we’ve created an achievable day-by-day game plan (paired with refreshment ideas) to help you make the most of the Crawl without running out of steam.

AND DON’T FORGET THE LITTLE GUYS!

Keep in mind that the majority of the dots on the map represent stand-alone studios, so factor in some time to hit the pavement to check out the creative spaces hidden in backyards, basements, alleyways and garages. Artists will mark their studios with yellow balloons, crows or Culture Crawl signs, making it easy to float from one studio to the next.

DAY 1: THURSDAY, NOV. 14

WHERE TO GO

PARKER STREET

It’s fair to say that Parker Street Studios is the epicentre of the Crawl, so this is where we like to start. The moody, creaky warehouse space is loaded with artist studios and the distance between spaces is measurable in footsteps. With the massive number of visitors during the Crawl, it’s better to just let the crowd steer your journey rather than attempt any organized system. Besides, part of the charm of the Parker experience are the discoveries you make on ‘wrong’ turns. If you can swing it, Thursday night (tonight!) is definitely the night to take in Parker Street, not only because it will have great opening night energy, but also because, in our experience, it will have less traffic than the oppressively busy (but still fun) Saturday crowd. DETAILS

1000 Parker Street Studios 1000 Parker St. MAP

MERGATROID

Just across the street from Parker Street Studios is the Mergatroid Building – why not keep that opening night momentum going by making it your second ESCC stop? Float through Mergatroid’s hallways and studios to scope out some of its 48 artists, including the work of painter Lisa Ochowycz and ‘ceramic paintings’ (and usually traditional ceramics as well) by Heather Braun-Dahl (dahlhaus ceramics). There are also some amazing glassblowers, leather workers and woodworkers on site – do your best to see them all! DETAILS

The Mergatroid Building 975 Vernon Dr, Vancouver, BC V6A 3P2 MAP

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK CLOSE BY



Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

DAY 2: FRIDAY, NOV. 15

WHERE TO GO

Being that this is Friday, we suggest you focus your art viewing efforts on spots in the Chinatown area, in order to work in some excellent eating and drinking.

SUN WAH CENTRE

BCA Sun Wah is a ‘community cultural hub’ in Chinatown that spans three floors of the Sun Wah Centre (268 Keefer Street): Lower Ground, 3rd and 4th floors. This project puts community building and connectedness at the centre of its mission. A mix of 70+ artists, cultural producers, and community groups are supported by 49,000 square feet of affordable and secure space devoted to artistic inspiration, cultural expression, collaboration and learning. For this year’s East Side Culture Crawl, there are seven artists who will be opening their doors to show paintings, mixed media art, weaving and more. DETAILS

Sun Wah Centre 268 Keefer St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1X5 MAP

POT SPOT

Pot Spot Studio showcases the diverse talents of five ceramics artists: Emina Alcantara of Noor Ceramics Studio, Hillary Webb, Elliot Morning, Jonathan O’Leary, and Syd Larcher. Drop by on Friday to catch a live wheel demonstration from 7-8 pm, or swing by on Saturday (November 16th) for a second demo at noon. For those feeling creative, there’s also a Christmas ornament workshop from 3-5pm on the Saturday — a perfect chance to craft something festive and unique. DETAILS

Pot Spot Studio 721 Gore Ave. MAP

GORE STUDIO (KIM HENG NOODLES)

Also in Chinatown is Gore Studio (inside the 100-year-old building formerly home to Kim Heng Noodles restaurant), a 13 artist studio space on the building’s first three floors. “You will not only fall in love with the artists in this open space studio, but the exposed brick walls, wooden beams and rustic pipes add such character and texture as the background for their amazing art. Gore Studio supports the creativity of painters, graphic and textile artists, muralists, jewellery makers, photographers, filmmakers, ceramicists and more.” DETAILS

Gore Studio 617 Gore Ave. MAP

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK CLOSE BY

Oyster Express 296 Keefer St. MAP

Thank You Pizza 789 Gore Ave. MAP

Fat Mao 217 E Georgia St. MAP

Meo 265 East Pender St. MAP

Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP

The Chickadee Room 182 Keefer St. MAP

Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St MAP

Pizza Coming Soon 179 East Pender St. MAP

Kam Wai Dim Sum 249 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1T8 MAP

DAY 3: SATURDAY, NOV. 16

WHERE TO GO

RICE BLOCK

The Enterprising Women Making Art (EWMA) studio is an initiative by Atira Women’s Resource Society that empowers women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The EWMA Studio showcases and sells artwork and handmade items created by women and women-identified artisans who are gaining practical skills by learning to produce market-ready products. By promoting and selling these creations, artists learn how to develop products that can help build confidence and contribute to a secure source of income for its artists. This community-based program highlights and celebrates the creativity of its participants, fostering personal and economic empowerment in a supportive environment. DETAILS

Enterprising Women Making Art (EWMA) at the Rice Block 800 E Hastings St. MAP

ARTS FACTORY

The Arts Factory is a dynamic arts hub housed in a converted art deco warehouse. This mixed-use facility hosts a range of artists (22 of them in total!) working across various styles and mediums, from textiles and painting to photography. The artists draw inspiration from diverse sources, including “nature, popular culture, childhood toys, imaginary magical animals and more”, creating works that vary in scale from grand to intricate. DETAILS

Arts Factory 281 Industrial Ave, Vancouver MAP

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK CLOSE BY

The Garden Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP

S2 Cafe (Mon-Sat 8:30am-5pm ) 875 E Hastings St. MAP

Strathcona Beer Company 895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC MAP

BETA5 Chocolates (Expansion) 409 Industrial Ave. MAP

The American 926 Main St. MAP

DAY 4: SUNDAY, NOV. 17

WHERE TO GO

AUGUST STUDIOS

August Studios, a spacious renovated warehouse on the corner of Clark and Pender, features seven studios alongside a members-only clay studio, an exhibition gallery, and an event space for workshops and pop-ups. The studio hosts curated exhibitions, creative workshops, and community events. With 22-foot ceilings and wooden trusses, the space is well-suited for large-scale installations and performances. A diverse range of artists and designers occupies the private studios, making it a must-visit to explore their unique spaces and creations firsthand. DETAILS

August Studios 1320 E Pender St. MAP

VANCOUVER HACK SPACE

The Vancouver Hack Space (VHS) operates as a fully volunteer-run, non-profit community workshop dedicated to broadening access to tools, workspace, and shared expertise. Situated at the corner of Woodland and Venables, VHS occupies a building with a layered history, having previously housed an upholstery business and, before that, a print shop. Today, the space serves as a hub for collaborative projects and hands-on learning, embodying a commitment to openness and community-driven knowledge-sharing. DETAILS

Vancouver Hack Space 1601 Venables St. MAP

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK CLOSE BY

Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

Earnest Ice Cream (Frances St.) 1485 Frances St. MAP

Odd Society Spirits 1725 Powell St. MAP

OTHER EAST SIDE ESTABLISHMENTS TO FILL UP AT

DACHI

After you’ve hit up the easternmost Culture Crawl stops, push on a bit further (you can do it!) for dinner at neighbourhood spot Dachi, located at East Hastings and Garden.

Dachi 2297 Hastings St. MAP

RESURRECTION SPIRITS

When deciding where to spend your “obligatory” mid-Crawl intermission or post-Crawl cocktail session, the best thing you can do is hand yourself over to the spirits experts. If you’re Crawl-ing Thursday through Saturday, Resurrection Spirits’ lounge hours are perfectly aligned for your drink fix (they’re closed on Sundays, but otherwise open from 6pm to midnight). Good art and good booze go hand-in-hand after all, especially if you’re looking to strike up some unfiltered conversation about what your eyeballs have just absorbed.

Resurrection Spirits 1672 Franklin St. MAP

FRANK’S PIZZA & BAR

Located inside the Resurrection Spirits space, Frank’s serves up inventive whole pies (round or pan-style) in the evening, and “late night” slices. Open Thursday through Sunday only (although their dine-in spots are already booked up for every Saturday in November – so we recommend sticking to the other nights in order to avoid disappointment, and the outside evening chill).

Frank's Pizza & Bar 1672 Franklin St. MAP

THE DOWNLOW CHICKEN SHACK

If you’ve done the Crawl proper, then you’ve covered a lot of ground. You deserve a treat! May we suggest adding the Downlow Chicken Shack to your itinerary for one of their hot chicken sandwiches and fries? You don’t even need to break your stride if you order in advance and grab ’em to go. Bonus: the Shack is open on Sunday from 11am until 4:30pm, so it’s also a great spot to sop up your weekend libations with some greasy goodness before heading back out on your final Crawl lap.

DownLow Chicken Shack 905 Commercial Dr. MAP

PEPINO’S SPAGHETTI HOUSE

If you’re down with classic Italian-American fare like spaghetti with meatballs, calamari fritti and tiramisu, then Pepino’s has you covered.

Pepino's Spaghetti House 631 Commercial Drive MAP

HAVANA

Located in the heart of the Crawl zone, Havana restaurant is the perfect place to slip into for a transportive tropical margarita and a proper Cubano sandwich.

Havana 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP

HUNNYBEE BRUNCHEONETTE / THANK YOU PIZZA

You can have your Crawl and brunch, too! Hit up Hunnybee Bruncheonette, located super conveniently on the Union Street bike path at the corner of Gore, to start your Crawl right with some yummy shakshuka and ricotta pancakes. Then circle back after you’re all Crawl-ed out when Thank You Pizza fires up their ovens for evening service. (Of note: Factor in that Thursdays, from 5-6pm only, TY can hook you up with half priced pizzas (except burrata), $7 beers, and $10 wine pours btg.)

Hunnybee Bruncheonette 789 Gore Ave. MAP

LA MEZCALERIA

Whether you’re done for the night or in the midst of it, this Mexican spot on The Drive fits the bill on account of their variety of tacos, share plates and deep shelves of tequila and mezcal. We’re partial to the queso fundido with chorizo and a classic, always paired with a margarita.

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

JUKE FRIED CHICKEN

After a Thursday or Friday evening of gallery and studio hopping, Juke is the perfect landing spot to wind down with some comfort food and a drink. The Chinatown establishment is located at the westernmost point of the Crawl, so if your route started in East Van then you definitely need to reward yourself by filling up on some tasty fried chicken, good cocktails and killer tunes.

Juke Fried Chicken 182 Keefer St. MAP

LUPPOLO BREWING CO.

Located within eyeshot of Parker St. Studios, this Italian-themed brewery just celebrated its third birthday at the beginning of the month, so if you haven’t been in for a pint yet this is a perfect occasion to toast to the milestone occasion.

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

THE MACKENZIE ROOM

If you’re looking for a bit of seasonal creativity on your dinner plate, The Mackenzie Room is the place to find it. Chef Sean Reeve’s ever-evolving chalkboard menu of deliciousness is a joy to explore in any season, but this time of year it gets hearty. Dig in! Bonus: excellent cocktails.

The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St. MAP

DOSANKO

Located in Railtown close to Oppenheimer Park, Dosanko serves a selection of home-style, Japanese comfort food — ideal for fill-ups between studio visits and always a nice place to sit and reflect over good food.

Dosanko 566 Powell St. MAP

KIN KAO

We’ve been huge fans of this small but extremely capable Thai restaurant since its launch. It’s a good looking spot to while away an hour between studio visits with some sour cured pork ribs, Pad Thai and local craft beer. (Take note, Kin Kao is closed on Sundays.)

Kin Kao 903 Commercial Drive MAP

VIA TEVERE

Putting your chilled face over a steaming, wood-fired, certified Neapolitan pizza at this neighbourhood joint is a great dining option during the Crawl. Open a bottle of wine and breathe in the smells of proper dough and hardwood smoke as you reflect on what you saw over the course of your evening’s adventure.

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana 1190 Victoria Drive MAP

BENNY’S

Grab a sandwich and a drink here as you wander the streets of Strathcona looking for crows and yellow balloons (the two tell-tale signs of a Crawl studio). They have a take-out counter at the back of the shop with some quality snacks. We recommend the pastrami and the hot spot sandwiches, and if they have their potato and bacon soup going, pounce on that hot acton!

Benny's Market 598 Union St. MAP

UNION MARKET

Aman Loodu, a first-time business owner with a love of baked goods and café culture, took over the longtime, much-beloved Strathcona neighbourhood store in 2023, transforming it into a retail/cafe and bakery space, while aiming to keep the old Union Market’s spirit intact. Right in the middle of the Adanac bike route and ground zero in the most densely populated area on the Crawl map is The Union Market. Slip in for some fresh coffee and a pastry to start your Culture Crawl day.

Union Market 810 Union St. MAP

ODD SOCIETY

A mid-crawl cocktail is a grand idea. Make your way to the lovely tasting room at Odd Society Spirits on Powell Street for a Sour Owl or an Odd Aviation and calm your nerves after even the most crowded of studio visits. Odd Society is a stones throw from The ARC building – which is jam packed with Culture Crawl artists.

Odd Society Spirits 1725 Powell St. MAP

FUJIYA

Fujiya is great for take-out sushi. It’s nothin’ fancy, just fast, healthy and cheap. Sometimes that’s all you need!

Fujiya 912 Clark Dr. MAP

HARVEST COMMUNITY FOODS

This little noodle cafe and grocery store is located one block east of Main Street, directly on the Union Street bike path, making it particularly convenient if that’s your method of Culture Crawl transportation. Harvest’s small menu makes the most of local produce and a bowl of noodles with some on-tap kombucha will nourish and warm you (on cool days when the door is closed the space gets especially steamy) so you’ll leave feeling revitalized for the continuation of your Crawl.

Harvest Community Foods 243 Union St. MAP

MEO

Rich, dark, slinky and soft, new Chinatown cocktail bar, ‘Meo’ is brought to us by the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto. Located at 265 E Pender, Meo’s 1970s love motel inspired decor creates a low-key and super sexy lounge vibe. Expect a laid-back menu of small plates bursting with bold, eclectic flavours. Close to many studios and a nice place to pause between visiting them.

Meo 265 East Pender St. MAP

TRUCK STOP CAFE

Fast, friendly and unpretentious, Truck Stop Cafe serves up basic diner-style breakfasts from 9am to 3pm, Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays). Look for the bubblegum pink building on the corner of Clark and Napier.

Truck Stop Cafe 1046 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3J9 MAP

LUNCH LADY

Serving up classics alongside items inspired by Ho Chi Minh City’s street food scene, not to mention some tropical cocktails and plenty of Vietnamese beer.

Lunch Lady 1046 Commercial Dr. MAP

THE FLAMINGO ROOM

Miami-themed bar and performance venue. Look for the side door tucked next to Havana on Commercial Drive, and follow the pink-painted staircase to a subterranean oasis where a solid selection of inventive rum-centric cocktails do their best to complete the transportive experience.

The Flamingo Room 1212 Commercial Drive MAP

ANDREA GAIL

Andrea Gail, or ‘The Gail,’ offers an intimate but low-key as it gets dining experience with just 25 seats in its 715-square-foot space. A community-minded snack bar with spirits, beer and wine.

Andrea Gail 1867 Powell St. MAP

OFF THE RAIL BREWING CO.

Founded by Steve Forsyth, formerly of the iconic Railway Club, Off The Rail Brewing brings West Coast comfort fare, craft beers, and classic cocktails to its spot along Vancouver’s Adanac Bike Route. Since opening in 2015, this lively brewery has become a neighbourhood staple, featuring a cozy second-floor tasting room with 15 taps, a dozen of which showcase house-brewed creations. Nearly a decade later, Off The Rail remains a favourite for locals, celebrated for its approachable, community-focused vibe and robust line-up of taps.

Off The Rail Brewing Co. 1351 Adanac St. MAP

TAKENAKA ONIGIRI CAFE

Casual Japanese cafe located from the folks behind the popular Takenaka food truck. Open every day (barring Wednesdays), serving authentic onigiri, Japanese curries, sushi, chirashi bowls, and bento boxes. Plus, tea and coffee drinks.

Takenaka Onigiri Cafe 1370 Georgia St. MAP

CAFFE LA TANA

One of our favourite Italian haunts is Caffé La Tana. This Commercial Drive restaurant has you covered from early lunch (brunch on weekends) straight through to full dinner and a civilized evening amaro, but it can get busy, so we recommend making a reservation.

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

YAMA CAFE

Bustling and cozy family-run Hastings-Sunrise Japanese cafe known for their morning and lunch sets, and their ability to magically transform vegetables into visual masterpieces. Also: bite-size Japanese treats, like mochi and coffee.