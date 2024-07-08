A Look Inside Good Thief, Opening in Mount Pleasant This Week

The brother and sister team of Vincent Nguyễn and Amelie Thuy Nguyễn are set to open their second restaurant at 3336 Main Street this week, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Though umbilically tied to its big sister, Anh and Chi, Good Thief has been dubbed the ‘rebellious younger sibling’ to the adjoining, perpetually busy Main Street establishment. Read: later nights, a playful attitude, and a little more mischief-making).

The Concept

True to its Vietnamese roots, Good Thief creatively incorporates elements from various cultures into its decor and menu. The restaurant offers a range of shareable dishes known as “món nhậu”, appealing to Vancouverites seeking an escapist dining experience. As explained by the restaurant: “Good Thief reinterprets the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam through a contemporary and globally influenced lens, offering a menu of luxurious cocktails and experimental share plates. Guests will find themselves immersed in one of Vietnam’s timeless cultural practices, called “nhậu”, which is the cherished tradition of gathering for food, drink, and conversation in the name of fun and connection. It is a time and place for clinking glasses to toast each round, lively chatter, and forging connections among family, friends, or even strangers. “Nhậu” is the culture of eating and drinking together, and there’s no better moment than now.”

The Food

Chef Jonathan Lee (previously Blue Water Cafe) and Sous Brent Thornton (previously St. Lawrence) have assembled a menu seamlessly integrating traditional Vietnamese flavours with playful nods to global influences. The dishes are intended for communal dining, following the ‘món nhậu’ style, so everything is sharable. Menu highlights include: escargot; crispy pomme frites served with a curry leaf and Thai green chilli aioli; oysters blanketed in coconut chilli foam; and Phi demi-glace served with confit potato and carrot purée. Other notable dishes include Pho-spiced oxtail crepinette and Brant Lake Wagyu flat iron steak with Vietnamese chimichurri. For those wanting to get more adventurous, the sticky frog legs coated in fish sauce glaze are a standout choice.

The Drinks

Beverage Director Ben Kingstone lends his considerable talent to a well rounded and slightly cheeky drink menu, that leans into intriguing ingredient combinations and finishes with pretty presentation. Highlights include the sea grape-infused vodka martini, “Latok About It,” and “Five Inch Yellow,” featuring Whistlepig Rye, starfruit, and a fiery “super foam”, coming together in an elegant dusted coup. The “Cà Phê Cà Pháo” combines toasted rice Ketel One, Amaro, chicory and coffee liqueur, with delicate notes of espresso and cardamom. There will also be a selection of handmade non-alcoholic sodas, local beer collaborations, and international wines.

The Room

The interior is sleek, drawing inspiration from the best elements of late ’70s style via its big soft lighting, subtle curves, earthy tones, and flashes of gold-and-smokey mirrors. Textiles – like heavy velvet curtains and textured upholstery on booth seating — not only add richness to the compact 40-seat space, but also help to absorb sound, creating a smooth, rounded volume that comfortably fills the room. With a mix of table, booth, and bar seating, the layout simultaneously sets the tone for intimate conversations and lively communal dining. It is the kind of space where you can get lost in your own world one moment, and then drop into a party the next.

The hours

Opening Day: Thursday, July 11th. Hours will be Mondays and Wednesday to Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sundays from 2 to 11 p.m.; closed on Tuesdays. DETAILS