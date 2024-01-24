A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Scenes from Last Night’s Dine Out World Chef Exchange at The Acorn

Portrait

Last night, the Dine Out Vancouver World Chef Exchange series saw a special collaboration between The Acorn and Wilsons from Bristol, UK. Although I wasn’t among the lucky ones to score a spot at either of the sold out seatings, I was invited to slip by pre-service for a glimpse of what was to come.

The Acorn team – led by Executive Chef Matt Gostelow, with an assist from Sommelier Shea Cunningham and Acorn owner Shira Blustein – were joined by Chef Jan Ostle, owner of Wilsons restaurant. Known for its dynamic menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, Wilsons has earned critical acclaim as well as a Michelin Green Star (given to restaurants committed to sustainable practices, making them a perfect match for The Acorn’s zero-waste approach) – a challenge in Bristol and Vancouver alike, that both restaurants have risen to.

From what I observed, the night’s guests were in for a treat with the collaborative multi-course and plant-based cuisine tasting menu, accompanied by both alcoholic and non-alcoholic pairings. Menu and visual aids below:

Welcome Snacks
Herb Bouquet, Wilson’s Cherry Tomato Skin
Celeriac Custard, Burnt Onion Broth
Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Mushroom, Fermented Hot Sauce
Beetroot Cracker, Mt Lehman Chèvre

Sourdough, House Cultured Butter + Vinegar

Pinot Gris
Averill Creek “Charme de L’Ile” NV – Cowichan Valley, BC
*Spruce Tip Shandy

Carrot
Hasselback Thumbelina Carrots, Marmite Glaze, White Bean + Sourdough Puree, Beer Poached White Carrots, Winter Herb Oil

Citrus
Pasta à la Limon, Salt Spring Island Citrus

Acorn Spritz
Apricot Kernel-Infused Aperol, Cynar, Sparking Wine
* with NOA Zero-Proof Italian Bitter Liqueur

Surf ‘n’ Turf
Roast Maitake, Potato Gratin Fries, Marinated Seaweed, Béarnaise Sauce

All Things Squash
Poached, Pan Seared + Glazed Marina Di Chioggia Squash, Cured Blue Guatemalan, Smoked Squash Jus, Squash Gut Pearls, Pumpkin Dust

Pinot Noir
Kutatas “Patricia Bay” 2021 – North Saanich, BC
*G&T, Red Wine Reduction Float

Sorbet
Herb Sorbet, Burnt Meringue

Celeriac
Celeriac Tart Tatin, Bay Leaf Ice Cream

Fortified Merlot
Sage Hills “AFT” 2018 Summerland, BC
*Carrot Lum-Rum Old Fashioned

  • IMG_3656
  • IMG_3668
  • IMG_3899
  • IMG_3483
  • FullSizeRender 3
  • IMG_3720
  • IMG_3900
  • IMG_3414
  • IMG_3454
  • IMG_3474
  • IMG_3442
  • IMG_3483
  • IMG_3487
  • IMG_3691
  • IMG_3919
  • IMG_3700
  • IMG_3659
Directions
Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St.
604-566-9001
WEBSITE

