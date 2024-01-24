Scenes from Last Night’s Dine Out World Chef Exchange at The Acorn

Last night, the Dine Out Vancouver World Chef Exchange series saw a special collaboration between The Acorn and Wilsons from Bristol, UK. Although I wasn’t among the lucky ones to score a spot at either of the sold out seatings, I was invited to slip by pre-service for a glimpse of what was to come.
The Acorn team – led by Executive Chef Matt Gostelow, with an assist from Sommelier Shea Cunningham and Acorn owner Shira Blustein – were joined by Chef Jan Ostle, owner of Wilsons restaurant. Known for its dynamic menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, Wilsons has earned critical acclaim as well as a Michelin Green Star (given to restaurants committed to sustainable practices, making them a perfect match for The Acorn’s zero-waste approach) – a challenge in Bristol and Vancouver alike, that both restaurants have risen to.
From what I observed, the night’s guests were in for a treat with the collaborative multi-course and plant-based cuisine tasting menu, accompanied by both alcoholic and non-alcoholic pairings. Menu and visual aids below:
Welcome Snacks
Herb Bouquet, Wilson’s Cherry Tomato Skin
Celeriac Custard, Burnt Onion Broth
Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Mushroom, Fermented Hot Sauce
Beetroot Cracker, Mt Lehman Chèvre
Sourdough, House Cultured Butter + Vinegar
Pinot Gris
Averill Creek “Charme de L’Ile” NV – Cowichan Valley, BC
*Spruce Tip Shandy
Carrot
Hasselback Thumbelina Carrots, Marmite Glaze, White Bean + Sourdough Puree, Beer Poached White Carrots, Winter Herb Oil
Citrus
Pasta à la Limon, Salt Spring Island Citrus
Acorn Spritz
Apricot Kernel-Infused Aperol, Cynar, Sparking Wine
* with NOA Zero-Proof Italian Bitter Liqueur
Surf ‘n’ Turf
Roast Maitake, Potato Gratin Fries, Marinated Seaweed, Béarnaise Sauce
All Things Squash
Poached, Pan Seared + Glazed Marina Di Chioggia Squash, Cured Blue Guatemalan, Smoked Squash Jus, Squash Gut Pearls, Pumpkin Dust
Pinot Noir
Kutatas “Patricia Bay” 2021 – North Saanich, BC
*G&T, Red Wine Reduction Float
Sorbet
Herb Sorbet, Burnt Meringue
Celeriac
Celeriac Tart Tatin, Bay Leaf Ice Cream
Fortified Merlot
Sage Hills “AFT” 2018 Summerland, BC
*Carrot Lum-Rum Old Fashioned