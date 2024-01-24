Scenes from Last Night’s Dine Out World Chef Exchange at The Acorn

Last night, the Dine Out Vancouver World Chef Exchange series saw a special collaboration between The Acorn and Wilsons from Bristol, UK. Although I wasn’t among the lucky ones to score a spot at either of the sold out seatings, I was invited to slip by pre-service for a glimpse of what was to come.

The Acorn team – led by Executive Chef Matt Gostelow, with an assist from Sommelier Shea Cunningham and Acorn owner Shira Blustein – were joined by Chef Jan Ostle, owner of Wilsons restaurant. Known for its dynamic menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, Wilsons has earned critical acclaim as well as a Michelin Green Star (given to restaurants committed to sustainable practices, making them a perfect match for The Acorn’s zero-waste approach) – a challenge in Bristol and Vancouver alike, that both restaurants have risen to.

From what I observed, the night’s guests were in for a treat with the collaborative multi-course and plant-based cuisine tasting menu, accompanied by both alcoholic and non-alcoholic pairings. Menu and visual aids below:

Welcome Snacks

Herb Bouquet, Wilson’s Cherry Tomato Skin

Celeriac Custard, Burnt Onion Broth

Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Mushroom, Fermented Hot Sauce

Beetroot Cracker, Mt Lehman Chèvre

Sourdough, House Cultured Butter + Vinegar

Pinot Gris

Averill Creek “Charme de L’Ile” NV – Cowichan Valley, BC

*Spruce Tip Shandy

Carrot

Hasselback Thumbelina Carrots, Marmite Glaze, White Bean + Sourdough Puree, Beer Poached White Carrots, Winter Herb Oil

Citrus

Pasta à la Limon, Salt Spring Island Citrus

Acorn Spritz

Apricot Kernel-Infused Aperol, Cynar, Sparking Wine

* with NOA Zero-Proof Italian Bitter Liqueur

Surf ‘n’ Turf

Roast Maitake, Potato Gratin Fries, Marinated Seaweed, Béarnaise Sauce

All Things Squash

Poached, Pan Seared + Glazed Marina Di Chioggia Squash, Cured Blue Guatemalan, Smoked Squash Jus, Squash Gut Pearls, Pumpkin Dust

Pinot Noir

Kutatas “Patricia Bay” 2021 – North Saanich, BC

*G&T, Red Wine Reduction Float

Sorbet

Herb Sorbet, Burnt Meringue

Celeriac

Celeriac Tart Tatin, Bay Leaf Ice Cream

Fortified Merlot

Sage Hills “AFT” 2018 Summerland, BC

*Carrot Lum-Rum Old Fashioned