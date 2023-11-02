Bar Susu to Launch ‘Susu Sundays’ in November

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | End the weekend on a high note and shake off those Sunday scaries at Bar Susu. The award-winning wine bar launches Susu Sundays, where, on every given Sunday, guests are invited to experience a fun food and drinks experience, specially curated by the team. Sake Sunday with Big Shucker kicks it all off on November 5, 2023.

“We’ve always tried to have Sunday programming at Bar Susu here or there, but now, we want to make it a consistent thing with Susu Sundays,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “Susu Sundays aims to be a fun night driven to challenge ourselves, while having fun at the same time. We’ve given ourselves zero guidelines to work within and instead will be reaching out to industry pals and team members for great ideas to fill our Sundays with.”

For November, Susu Sundays will feature the following events:

November 5, 2023 – Sake Sunday with Big Shucker

Kicking things off with one of our classic Sunday nights celebrating the beautiful world of sake and oysters, with a little splash of bubbles in the mix for good measure. Scott Bordignon of Big Shucker returns to the bar with some of Canada’s freshest bivalve mollusks.

November 12, 2023 – Flight Club

The first rule of Flight Club…is tell all your friends about Flight Club.

Flights of wine? Yes! Flights of snacks? Probably! Flights of other stuff? Most likely! Details are still being worked on, but there will be flights all night.

November 19, 2023 – Fizzies & Glizzies

You guessed it, bubbles and hot dogs, or now known as fizzies and glizzies! Bar Susu’s kitchen team is putting together a selection of awesome glizzy flavours, while the wine team is building a great list of sparkling to splash in glasses throughout the evening.

November 26, 2023 – Pizza Party with Mama Said Pizza

Pizza and wine were made for each other and Bar Susu’s sister restaurant, Brooklyn-style pizza joint Mama Said, is joining the team for a night of delicious pies, drinks, and more.

“We hope to see new and familiar faces swing by and check out Susu Sundays next month,” adds Allmin. “We’re already working on December’s slate of programming.”

Guests can make reservations for Susu Sundays online at www.thisisbarsusu.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.