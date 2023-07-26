Opening Soon / Main Street

A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

Portrait

The capable crew behind Bartholomew Bar in Yaletown is filling the void at 3080 Main Street (formerly home to plant-based ‘Kind Cafe’, which closed doors earlier this year) with a new cocktail-forward restaurant called The Watson.

Named after the less-travelled Watson Street running behind the Main Street address, and a reference to the Victorian-age character companion to the world-renowned detective, Sherlock Holmes (of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic collection of narratives), The Watson moves into the 2,200 square-foot concrete and glass storefront immediately next door to the recently opened Street Hawker, and across from Brewery Creek Liquor Store. But the decidedly more boozy concept aims to fill another, less literal gap between Mount Pleasant’s long-standing casual bar situations and the fine dining establishments that have come onto the scene more recently. Plus, offers co-owner Michael Gayman: “I live in the neighbourhood, and I selfishly wanted to build the kind of bar that I wanted to go to… somewhere casual, with good atmosphere, good drinks and good food.”

Things seemed 100% ready to go when I took a look around The Watson yesterday, as the team was setting up for their friends-and-family service test-drive. Thanks to a design assist by Erica Colpitts, what was once a cavernous concrete space full of bright light and echos has been turned into a comfortable, sultry and inviting room with 75 seats spread between the main floor and a mezzanine seating area. When put on the spot to choose his favourite seat in the house, Gayman had this to say: “I really believe there isn’t a bad seat in the place, but I think my favourite spot is upstairs at the mezzanine railing bar looking down at everything happening below. You really get a great view of the space and can watch the bartenders at work.”

The overall aesthetic alludes to the aforementioned Victorian era with details including lavish chandeliers, a majestic 15-foot back bar, and massive commissioned artwork – all of which help to anchor the room with the warmth and texture that was missing from it’s previous incarnation.

Although much of The Watson’s focus builds on the team’s strong cocktail background, the new project also hopes to provide a relaxed setting for casual evening dinners, simple lunches, and weekend brunches. Food-wise, think small plates and things to share with the table – all of which will pair nicely with libations… I have yet to actually taste anything, but I have read through the menu (see below) and already have my eye on a combination of Fennel & Orange Salad with lemon-dill vinaigrette and pickled blueberries, paired with a “Trade Route” cocktail (tumeric infused Flor de Cana, Giffard Banana du Bresil, vanilla and lime).

The Watson officially opens doors tomorrow, Thursday, July 27th. In the meantime, have a look at the photo gallery below, and then skip over to their IG profile here to stay up to date.

The People

Jordan Coelho | Bar Manager + Partner
Adam Coppell | Executive Chef + Partner
Michael Gayman | Managing Partner
Sean Raven | Director of Operations

The Room

Erica Colpitts | Designer
Pacific Solutions | Contractor

The Menus

The Pictures

  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • The Watson
  • IMG_7398
  • IMG_7387
  • IMG_7383
  • _MG_7370
  • _MG_7363
  • _MG_7355
  • _MG_7331
  • The Watson
  • _MG_7434
  • IMG_7449
  • IMG_7441
  • IMG_7438
The Watson
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3080 Main St.
A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

There are 0 comments

Main Street

¿CóMO? Taperia Partners with Intrepid Travel for a 10-Day Trip of a Lifetime to Spain

‘Heavy is The Head’ Wine Collaboration Between Published on Main and Ursa Major Now Available

Reverence, Respect, and Realization: What The Acorn Taught Me

¿CóMO? Tapería Names Rafael Racela as New Executive Chef

Take a Look Inside “Street Hawker”, Opening Softly for Your Long Weekend Dining Pleasure

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores Vol. 4

Popular

The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

2023 Guide to the Deliciousness of Summer in The Okanagan

Picking Grapes with Ryan Mellor

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

On Breakthroughs, Vintage Porno Mags, and Real Life Tragicomedies, with Artist Lucinda Calder

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Victoria

Jess Taylor of “Wandering Mollusk” Prepares to Open a Brick-and-Mortar

For a city so intimately tied to the sea, Victoria has surprisingly few seafood-dedicated restaurants to grab dinner or meet with pals for some really good oysters and a pint of beer. That's something that Jess Taylor felt has been missing - and the time has finally come for him to do something about it.
Opening Soon / Chinatown

The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

A Blood Alley stalwart since 2006, Salt had been forced to shutter in August 2021, but owner Seán Heather knew it wasn’t for good. Heather was only waiting for the perfect space to materialize in order to rebuild...That space presented itself earlier this year at 227 East Pender Street in Chinatown.
Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Please! Beverage Co.’s New Tasting Room Opens Doors in Mt Pleasant

The bottled cocktail company is slated to open doors at 222 W 5th Avenue (at Alberta Street) some time in early June.
Opening Soon / Main Street

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Good news for Mount Pleasant: work is underway to transform 3088 Main Street into Street Hawker, a new fast-casual, counter-service eatery focused on Southeast Asian-inspired burgers, sandwiches, fries, and proper milkshakes.