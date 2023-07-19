Sign Up Now for This is Wine School’s Classes with The Bad Academy and Tall Shadow Bakery

The Goods from This is Wine School

Vancouver, BC | We have teamed up with The Bad Academy for a Natural Wine Class! Two Schools, both alike in dignity… *This class will be taking place at Conscious Lab (#200-400 Richards St.) in Gastown on July 26th, from 6-8pm.

Wine tasting has often felt like the realm of snooty old people, and can be scary to dive into. This is Wine School is run by three young women who love wine and want to find equitable and accessible ways to drink thoughtfully, and The Bad Academy was born out of Amanda Kao’s desire to bring education to women + trans folks with the simple concept that it’s ok to be ‘bad’ at things, and that learning should never be intimidating.

Is there a bigger buzzword in wine than “Natural”? Sometimes it feels like the definition is shrouded in mystery, and some people feel there shouldn’t be a definition at all. In this class, we will break down natural wine from the vineyard to the glass and cover concepts like organics, biodynamics, and ‘zero-zero’ winemaking. Whether you’re already an aficionado, unsure of what any of these terms mean, or just want to learn how to drink things that are better for the planet, this is the class for you. We’re aiming to break down barriers in the wine world and drink with purpose, and hopefully add a few new bottle shopping ideas to our arsenal while we’re at it! We’ll pour four wines from all over the globe to take a closer look at what the natural wine world is up to. Tickets here.



We are also hosting a class at the new Tall Shadow Bakery on August 25th, from 6:30-8:30pm called, “So Hot Right Now: Southern Hemisphere Wines”.

Though it’s hard to be surprised by anything these days, one thing we always get excited about are small or harder-to-find wine regions. We are so thrilled to introduce a new class all about the Southern Hemisphere, which we believe has been largely ignored in many “serious” wine conversations due to the euro-centric nature of wine, but also because some of these wines are from very far out places! This class is designed to explore some less known regions that not only offer cool stories, but great value and thoughtful juice inside – touring through five wines from Australia, South Africa and Chile. Tickets here.

