Bar Oso’s Highly Anticipated Reimagined Space is Now Open

The Goods from Bar Oso

Whistler, BC | Toptable Group, a leader in Canadian hospitality, dedicated to creating elegant yet approachable dining experiences, is thrilled to announce that its popular Spanish-influenced restaurant, Bar Oso, is officially open and welcoming guests back after reimagining its space.

“Oso” meaning “bear” in Spanish, an homage to Whistler’s wildlife, will continue to offer a profusion of Spanish-influenced small plates, tapas, and house-made charcuterie – complete with hand-crafted cocktails and wines from near and far.



“For over four decades, our team has been dedicated to delivering unforgettable dining experiences. This project is a testament to that commitment as we dreamed of providing our guests with a fresh look, grounded by a stunning back-lit onyx bar and more space for everyone to enjoy at Bar Oso,” said Michael Doyle, President, Toptable Group. “We are so thankful to the Whistler community for their support and excited to welcome everyone back.”

Under the direction of Toptable’s Culinary Director, Chef James Walt (Araxi, Il Caminetto) and Executive Chef Jorge Munoz Santos of Madrid, Bar Oso’s menu will continue to provide guests with the classics they love, Croquetas de Setas, Organic Chicken Empanada, Berenjenas Con Miel (Crispy Eggplant), Ceviche Mixto + Lobster, Wild Scallop Crudo, Octopus “Jorge” Style, Gambas al Ajillo; and a variety of dishes to encourage sharing Charcuterie; Jambon Iberico De, Prosciutto San Danielle, Serrano, Chorizo, Fennel Salami, Duck Liver Parfait, Pheasant Pate, Rabbit Rillette, Smoked Ham Hock Terrine, and Assorted Cheese Board. The dessert menu includes Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, Basque Cheesecake and Crema Catalana.



The front-of-house team is led by Director of Operations, Whistler, Darin Newton and Senior Restaurant Manager, Emer Buckley who bring over a decade of industry knowledge. Bar Manager Milan Katrenic’s beverage offerings feature a Gin & Tonic program that showcases a selection of globally recognized gins.

Toptable Group’s Wine Director, Shane Taylor, has created a list that celebrates a variety of wines from Spain while also honouring BC’s premier wineries.

Located in the heart of Whistler Village at 4222 Village Square, just around the corner from its sister restaurants Araxi and Il Caminetto, Bar Oso will be open daily beginning at 4pm.

Reservations are not required as we welcome our guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Connect with us online at www.baroso.ca or by calling our team at (604) 962-4540.