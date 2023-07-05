Heads Up / Railtown Japantown

The Pie Shoppe is Turning Out ‘Thai Style BBQ’ This Sunday, July 9th Only

A “little birdy” recently told us about a rad-sounding Thai Style BBQ pop-up happening at The Pie Shoppe this Sunday, July 9th…

Details are slim, but there are enough to convince us to show up at the Powell Street restaurant nice and early so that we don’t miss out: Beginning at 2pm, Oliver Hill (previously Kin Kao) will be cooking up a special menu of marinated-and-charcoal-grilled pork skewers, grilled rice, and papaya salad, available on a first-come, first serve basis, until sold out. The Pie Shoppe kitchen is familiar territory for Hill, who did a stint with the French sisters before switching it up to put in several years in the BOH at Kin Kao Song. We pegged the young cook as a “Come Upper” roughly a year ago, back in September 2022, so you could say that we’re somewhat invested in his cooking – but mostly, we’re just super stoked to taste what Hill is inspired to whip up when left to his own devices at the helm of a well-equipped kitchen.

Good weather plus good food made by cool and passionate people equals the perfect, chill Sunday afternoon in our books. We count on seeing you there!

Scout List, Vol. 596

