Join Fresh Roots for the Return of the Annual Schoolyard Harvest Dinner, July 6th

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Join us on Thursday, July 6th, for an unforgettable Long Table Dinner set against the stunning backdrop of the schoolyard farm at David Thompson Secondary in South Vancouver. We’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fresh Roots, urban sustainable agriculture and the beauty of early summer – all in support of farm-based learning and leadership for kids and youth across Metro Vancouver.

The evening will begin with an optional cocktail hour at 5:30pm with your choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages accompanied by a grazing table composed of locally produced ingredients and the best of the season’s local harvest. During our cocktail hour guests are encouraged to mingle and wander through the lush schoolyard farm to experience the work of Fresh Roots firsthand at the peak of golden hour. Knowledgeable staff and former youth participants will be on hand to offer farm tours and tell you about their first-hand experiences with Fresh Roots.

At 6:30pm you’ll take your seat to indulge in a locally-focused multi-course meal prepared by Governor General award-winning Chef Robert Clark + Julian Bond (Organic Ocean Seafood) Chef TJ Conwi (Ono Vancouver), award-winning pastry Chef Fumiko Moreton and Chef Derrick Sibayan (Holts Cafe) plus beverages from Ward’s Cider, 33 Acres Brewing and Persephone Brewing Company.

Over the past decade, Fresh Roots has embarked on an inspiring and transformative journey, empowering young people to become food citizens and land stewards. On a mission to cultivate a generation that not only grows and shares healthy food but also develops a profound connection with their communities. This remarkable achievement is not possible without the unwavering support and dedication of individuals like you. Thank you for investing in Fresh Roots!

Come join us and take a seat at the table. Funds generated by this highly anticipated annual event directly benefit Fresh Roots’ youth programs.

Partners of Fresh Roots Long Table Dinner Fundraiser include: Organic Ocean, Windsor Meats, KPU Richmond, UBC Farm, Cropthorne Farm, Terra Breads, Earnest Ice Cream, Spread ‘Em, TMRW Foods, Ward’s Cider, Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, 33 Acres Brewing, Persephone Brewing Company, Wize Iced Tea. More partners to be announced in the coming weeks!

Tickets for the Schoolyard Harvest Longtable Dinner are available to purchase now via Eventbrite.