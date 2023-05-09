Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol. 3

The City of Vancouver archives recently released a new series of digitized Heritage Inventory photos. Predominately from the 1970s, these photos are great because they document the city’s ever-changing streetscape, and feature buildings and businesses that had never before been considered for heritage study. Included in the series are some fantastic photos of small, independent grocery stores with their iconic privilege signs and graphic advertising. Christine Hagemoen tells us all about them in this ongoing series….

Once ubiquitous landmarks in the 20th Century, small family-run grocery stores could sometimes be found along main thoroughfares, but often were deeply embedded within residential neighbourhoods. Grocery store proprietors (who frequently lived on the property) were well known in the community, and would even watch out for all of the neighbourhood kids. Whether they were armed with a list of staples to pick up, a note to buy cigarettes for mom, or some change to buy candy, these stores often gave kids their first sense of independence. After Canadian immigration rules changed in the decades following WW2, many immigrant families saw the corner grocery as a chance to earn a living in Vancouver.

However, since these photos were taken, in the mid-1970s, corner stores have all but disappeared. Supermarkets, chain convenience stores, suburban big box stores and our car-culture changed how people shopped. Starting in the 1980s, amendments to city by-laws and rising property costs sealed their fates. Whatever you called them — corner stores, mom-and-pop shops, confectionaries, grocery stores, or simply “the store” — these places once served as local gathering spaces and encouraged a sense of community. That makes them worth celebrating…

Little Cottage Grocery & Confectionery – 901 E 11th

These photos show the cutest corner grocery store, both in name and in structure. The Little Cottage Grocery & Confectionery was built ca. 1910 in the front yard of F. Walter Willoughby’s house at 2648 St. Catherines. Though the December 1909 issued building permit is only for a “frame dwelling house”, the 1912 Fire Insurance plan above clearly shows the house and store structures on the corner lot.

By the time the 1912 city directory was published, F. Walter Willoughby had left his job as a warehouseman with Malkin Bros. and was now listed as a grocer with his own front yard store. This endeavour only lasted a few years. By 1915, Willoughby was still residing at 2648 St. Catherines but had given up the grocery business.

In the years following, the little store and home went through a series of different owners/proprietors. Some lived at the house and ran the store, whereas others just operated the store and lived elsewhere, usually nearby.

Things start to get festive in 1935 when the property owner at the time, William Jorgensen, named the little corner store ‘Jubilee Grocery’. The City of Vancouver was set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee (1886-1936) and many businesses decided get on the Jubilee bandwagon. In 1936 there were 26 Vancouver businesses named Jubilee – including three called Jubilee Grocery!

It was Edward P. & Alma Cinits who gave the store its storybook name, Little Cottage Grocery, in 1954. The name remained as such for the rest of the store’s lifetime.

In 1960, grocer Joe Choy Jow Low and his wife, Chiu Yen Low, moved into the house at 2648 St. Catherines and for the next 15 years operated the Little Cottage Grocery & Confectionary.

It wasn’t easy to own a corner store, whether it was located on a busy street or imbedded in a residential neighbourhood, as in the case of Little Cottage Grocery. The proprietors of these stores were vulnerable to crime. Research in newspaper archives reveals that almost every corner store was robbed or held-up (often multiple times) during its lifetime. The Lows and the Little Cottage were no exception; however, they rarely ended up as tragically as the following…

Shortly after 9pm on a Friday night in September 1975, Joe Low, 69, was beaten to death with a hammer during a hold-up at his corner store. Horrifically, the attack took place in front of Low’s wife. The killer made off with $90 from the till. In November 1975, Low’s killer, Stephen Michael Leblond, 20, was arrested in Las Vegas in an unrelated incident after he beat his roommate to death with an iron bar.

Despite this terrible legacy, the Little Cottage store continued to operate into the 1990s. Today the former store is sympathetically incorporated into the residence, which I think looks fabulous.