The Say Hey x Thank You Pizza Collab is Going Down in Strathcona This Saturday

There’s a carbo-centric collaboration coming in hot in Strathcona this weekend, that requires a bit of mental preparation: for one-day-only on Saturday, April 29th, the generally cool humans at Say Hey Café & Deli and Thank You Pizza are doing a special menu of sandwiches on pizza, or conversely, pizza on sandwiches.

We know that’s a lot to unpack, but just think of a Say Hey meatball sub, grilled cheese, or BLT on TY Pizza’s sourdough crust…or the best (Thank You) Pizza-sub sandwich ever. Swing by TY Pizza’s home turf at 789 Gore Avenue (look for the bright red woodfire pizza oven equipped truck parked outside of Hunnybee) to enjoy your pizza-sandwich/sandwich-pizza alongside a drink from their fridge, which is well-stocked with some classy options of natural wine and local beer. There will also be commemorative merch, to say “I was there” to all of your friends. Sign us up!

Reservations aren’t a thing, and quantities are limited. The likelihood that the convergence of cult followings will translate to a high demand/sell out situation is high…so don’t dilly dally! The fun kicks off at 5pm. Find out more.

Thank You Pizza
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
789 Gore Ave. | WEBSITE
