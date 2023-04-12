Lock in Your 2023 Farmhouse Fest Tickets the Moment They Drop, April 21st

Heads Up / West Side

Days and evenings spent eating and drinking outdoors under the sunshine are in the not-so-distant future. Take a moment to think warm and sunny thoughts, and prepare to make the most of the best season of the year by hooking yourself up with tickets to the 7th Farmhouse Fest.

The celebration of saisons is returning to UBC Farm on August 12th, 2023. Besides sating beer (and cider) lovers with a fine selection of Farmhouse Ale style local and international brews (think wild, funky, sour, experimental, and/or barrel-aged), this year’s event will also keep attendees well-fed with tacos, sushi, pizza, and burgers – all on the grounds of the only working production farm in the City of Vancouver.

Although tickets aren’t available to purchase yet, they will be very soon – as in, next week! Early Entry ticket pre-sales (for email subscribers only) will go live via Eventbrite on April 21st at noon, with General Admission tickets and any remaining Early Entry spots rolling out the following week, on April 28th. As usual, tickets are all-inclusive and will include a custom glass, to boot (if you’ve seen past FF merch then you know it’s going to be good).

Sure, it may seem a bit early to plan so far ahead…but the odds of Farmhouse Fest selling out in advance are extremely high – so consider this fair warning! And even if you don’t plan on scooping up tickets the moment they drop, it’s still worth setting a reminder since the 21st is also your first chance to get the full festival rundown and view the entire list of participating breweries and cider makers – including some newbies! – when they’re announced on the Farmhouse Fest website here.

UBC Farm
Neighbourhood: West Side
3461 Ross Drive | 604-822-5092 | WEBSITE
