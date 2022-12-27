Transition Into 2023 With Some Quality Downtime

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from now until the end of the year. As weather, staffing, holidays and a myriad of other factors can impact hours of operation, we suggest checking with businesses in advance to ensure they will be open.

CONNECT | Christmas chaos is behind us and Boxing Day is over, but the gravity of the New Year has yet to hit. Use this time of flux to connect with friends and eat pasta! One of our favourite pasta haunts is Caffé La Tana. With hours of 11am-10pm, this intimate wine bar on Commercial Drive has you covered from early lunch (brunch on weekends) straight through to a late afternoon snack and glass of wine, full dinner and a civilized evening amaro. Find out more.

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr.

TOAST | You made it through another year! Pat yourself on the back and take some time out to think about 2023 before it sneaks onto the scene. Set yourself up at home with a bottle of something nice or take yourself out for a proper cocktail to celebrate and reflect (if you haven’t been already, we recommend Odd Society, where bar manager Mia Glanz can mix you a festive Negroni Cream while it’s still on the menu). DETAILS.

Odd Society Spirits 1725 Powell St.

DO IT | Brave the icy shores of English Bay to participate in a Vancouver New Year’s Day tradition: yes, it’s time for the 103rd Polar Bear Swim! Costumes and the Peter Pantages Memorial 100 yard swim race are definite highlights, in our books. A few swigs of something warming beforehand can help boost courage (not that we encourage that sort of thing). Registration begins at 12:30pm at the English Bay Bathhouse, but the actual plunge takes place 2:30pm. See you there! Find out more.

Sun, Jan. 1 | 2:30pm | English Bay English Bay Beach

SAY GOODBYE | For those who’ve been holding on to the Christmas dream, it’s time to move on. Recycle that little needle-shedding bugger and make room for new things. Double check you’re removed all your precious ornaments and then get that sucker to a chipper. This year, the City of Vancouver has four tree chipping locations to choose from over one weekend: January 7th and 8th, 2023, from 10am to 4pm. DETAILS.

Trout Lake Community Centre Trout Lake Community Centre, Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Kits Beach Parking Lot Kits Beach

King George Secondary School Parking Lot 1755 Barclay St.

Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena Parking Lot 5670 East Blvd.

SKATE | Get up and get your blood flowing by hitting Robson Square for a lap or two around the ice rink. Bring your thermal mug, some nice thick gloves and some cash (although skating and helmets are free, skate rentals are $5, “cash only”). Robson Square Ice Rink is open for business on both New Year’s Eve (9am-11pm) and New Year’s Day (9am-9pm). Find out more.

7 Days, Various times | Robson Square Ice Rink 800 Robson St,

FULL MOON | If clouds cooperate, you will be able to see the first full moon of 2023 on Friday, January 6th. From The Farmers’ Almanac: “January’s full moon is a “Micromoon” this year. Think of this term as the opposite of a “Supermoon.” It simply means that the full Moon is at its farthest point from Earth (not the nearest point). In astronomical terms, we call this ‘apogee’. Specifically, January’s Micro full Moon is about 252,600 miles from Earth.” Take a walk, seek out a nice bit of open sky (Spanish Banks gives a nice view of the moon rising over the city) and greet the moon with a travel mug of something warm in hand (a Hojicha Hot Toddy could be just the ticket). Don’t have your travel mug situation sorted? Then head to The Keefer for a creamy, rich and herbal Lone Moon Cocktail (Moonlight shochu, Averna, Super Punch, trail milk, yolk, aromatic bitters).

Spanish Banks Spanish Banks Beach | Northwest Marine Drive

Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St

SHROOMS | The Beaty Biodiversity Museum‘s Nature Club begins 2023 with a deep dive into fungi and lichen. Like, really deep: the museum’s collection contains roughly 70,000 specimens — 45,000 lichens and 25,000 other fungi. From event organizers: “Join us as we take a closer look at some fabulous fungi from the museum collection and learn a bit more about mushrooms, from the parts we see to the vast networks beneath our feet. We’ll also look at lichens, symbiotic associations between certain types of fungi and algae, working together to form a structure and photosynthesize food.” DETAILS.

Sun, Jan. 7 | 10:30am-1pm | Beaty Biodiversity Museum 2212 Main Mall,

ESCAPE | Love the idea of twinkling lights, carols and hot chocolate, but completely wimp out when it comes to cold weather? Problem solved: hit the MacMillan Bloedel Conservatory which is currently decked out in holiday lights, pink flamingos and lanterns (until January 15th), offering up a healthy dose of holiday cheer inside a protected bubble of awesome tropical temperatures. Wander the garden, enjoy the birds, and pretend you’re in warmer climes… Find out more.

Everyday | 10am-4pm | MacMillan Bloedel Conservatory 4600 Cambie St,

EAT LOCAL | The Vancouver Farmers Markets return from their winter break January 7th (Riley Park) and 8th (Hastings Park). The timing is perfect to stock up with local provisions for nourishing meals. Think root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, fresh kale, beets, fennel, artisan breads, dried fruits, preserves, cheeses and much, much more. Kick off 2023 right! DETAILS.

Saturdays beginning Jan. 7th | 10am-2pm | Riley Park Farmers Market Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Sundays beginning Jan. 8 | 10am-2pm | Hastings Park Hastings Park (PNE)

WES WORLD | The VIFF Centre is going full Wes Anderson over the holidays with ten films (1996-2021) that are “bittersweet tales of eager dreamers and disappointed over-achievers; frauds, failures, foibles and follies”. From Vancity: “Anderson is unique, a supremely playful aesthete whose movies remind us that, sometimes, Style is Substance. Wes’ world is wittier, prettier, infinitely more amusing than our own, which is why we are drawn to revisit these flights of fancy even as we recognize the regret running through them.” Find out more.

Now through Jan. 5 | Various times | VIFF Centre 1181 Seymour St

BEGIN | If you’ve made yourself a promise to change a few things this coming year (“2023 is the year to get in shape, for real this time!”), a good place to start is at your local community centre. From yoga and martial arts to dance and badminton, the Vancouver Parks Board can sort you out. With 24 community centres in various neighbourhoods throughout the city, the likelihood of there being one in yours is pretty high, and classes are reasonably priced. DETAILS.

Britannia Community Centre 1661 Napier St, Vancouver

Creekside Community Centre Creekside Community Recreation Centre, 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver, BC V5Y 0B1, Canada

Kitsilano Community Centre 2690 Larch St, Vancouver, BC V6K 4K9

HIKE | Get bundled up and visit a forest, wander a field or sit on a log with a hot tea, and contemplate how great it is to live in a city skirted by a shore that lets you touch down with nature whenever you want. We suggest a few hours on the beach at Whytecliff Park in West Van – a beautiful way to start any day this time of year. Plus, Isetta Cafe is on the way and makes a nice pitstop for a good cup of coffee and treat!

Whytecliff Park Whytecliff Park | West Vancouver, Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC, Canada

Isetta 4360 Marine Dr.

MOVE | UBC has done Vancouver a solid once again by combining everyone’s favourite January activities (exercising and not spending money) in “Free Week”. From Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, 2023, students, staff and the general public are invited to try out as many of the UBC Recreation Centre’s instructor-led classes as they want – for free! (Registration is advised for some activities.) Drop in to fitness, yoga, pilates, dance, martial arts, boot camps, and aquatics classes. Find out more.

Mon, Jan. 9 - Sun, Jan. 15 | UBC | FREE 6080 Student Union Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1

LISTEN | How about a little classical music to set the tone for a new year? Hit up the Chan Centre on Saturday, January 7th at 8pm or Sunday, January 8th at 2pm to catch violinist Henning Kraggeruz and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra perform a little Mozart (Symphony No. 29) and Greig (Violin Sonata No. 3). Sit back, let your mind wander, and simply enjoy the music! DETAILS.

Sat, Jan. 7 (8pm) & Sun, Jan. 8 (2pm) | Chan Centre | $29-84 6265 Crescent Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1

ADVENTURE | Looking for new and interesting ways to work exercise into your life but also want to make sure you’re having enough fun? Consider snowshoeing! From “Intro to Snowshoeing” to “Twilight Snowshoe” and even a “Chocolate Fondue” tour, Mount Seymour offers a range of cool tours and events to get you out into the frosty forest. Make your way up the mountain for a peaceful and restorative hike through fresh snow under towering trees. Breath in the crisp mountain air and take in the lights of the city from on high. Tour includes an experienced snowshoe guide (not to take home, just for use on the trails), snowshoe rental and trail pass. Find out more.